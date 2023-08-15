Callington – Callington 186 (G Wagg 90, B Ellis 60; B Stevens 4-27, N Whitelaw 2-14), St Just 93 (D Angove 22; H Sawyers 5-33; B Ellis 2-15, G Wagg 2-19). Callington (19) beat St Just (5) by 93 runs in a match reduced to 35 overs after a delayed start.