Saturday, August 12
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Callington 186 (G Wagg 90, B Ellis 60; B Stevens 4-27, N Whitelaw 2-14), St Just 93 (D Angove 22; H Sawyers 5-33; B Ellis 2-15, G Wagg 2-19). Callington (19) beat St Just (5) by 93 runs in a match reduced to 35 overs after a delayed start.
Helston – Helston 126 (R Leathley 68no; L Watson 3-12, G Bone 3-27, A Snowdon 3-30), St Austell 127-6 (D Jarman 49; D Walker 3-35). St Austell (19) beat Helston (5) by four wickets.
Redruth – Redruth 69 (G Smith 3-10, A Libby 3-22, T Dinnis 2-17), Penzance 70-4 (B Seabrook 29no; E Whiteford 2-21). Penzance (18) beat Redruth (2) by six wickets.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 225-5 (K Renecke 79, M Robins 49, K Snell 47no, C Rogers 25no; D Stephens 4-22), Camborne 84 (M Robins 3-12, J Turpin 2-17, M Butler 2-25). Wadebridge (20) beat Camborne (2) by 141 runs.
Werrington – Hayle 85 (S Mycock 17; A Hodgson 4-12, B Smeeth 2-16, S Willis 2-27, D Barnard 2-28), Werrington 87-3 (T Lyle 23, B Smeeth 22no; T Sharp 2-28). Werrington (18) beat Hayle (1) by seven wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Beacon – Beacon 166 (Jordan Thomas 36, extras 36, D Eathorne 29; A Lean 3-18, N Keevil 3-43, D Neville 2-27), Grampound Road 78 (D Hoskings 39; Anna Squire 3-10, B James 3-16, D Proctor 3-18). Beacon (18) beat Grampound Road (5) by 87 runs (DLS Method). Target 166 in 49 overs.
Falmouth – Falmouth 202 (R Kellow 52, M Van Biljon 51, J Tomlinson 38; J Dark 3-48, M Davies 2-21, D Mitchell 2-33), Mullion 173 (J Wheatley 41, J Edgar 33, M Davies 33no; R Kellow 3-28, M Van Biljon 3-43). Falmouth (20) beat Mullion (8) by 29 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 202-9 (R Peter-Budge 64, extras 42, G Stone 38, J Howarth 27; C Treloar 3-66, K Bowden 2-30), Paul 203-2 (B Brooks 93no, W Trenoweth 55no, A Snell 35; J Crane 2-37). Paul (19) beat Newquay (6) by eight wickets.
Penzance – Redruth 137 (J Burford 36, L Johnson 30, T Stevens 26, M Bonds 22; J Pentecost 4-34, B Edwards 3-26, R Edwards 2-14), Penzance 138-5 (R Edwards 52no, M Stevens 43; C Williams 3-28). Penzance (19) beat Redruth (4) by five wickets.
Roche – Roche 139 (S Trudgeon 20; S Wilcock 3-24, V Rao 2-20), St Erme 140-3 (K Van Rooyen 60, S Wilcock 39, V Rao 24no). St Erme (20) beat Roche (3) by seven wickets.
Truro – Lanhydrock 139 (Jamie Eldridge 56, S Benney 20; N Ivamy 4-22, H Bamber-Jones 2-15, A Price 2-34), Truro 141-1 (H Phillips 87no, C Kent 26no). Truro (20) beat Lanhydrock (2) by nine wickets.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Bude – St Blazey 222-5 (R Dixon 85, M Bennetts 69, extras 36; B Hunter 2-47, J Turner 2-49), Bude 218-5 (W Adams 41, J Turner 37no, A De Rosa 34, M Mansbridge 30no, W Rumble 28, M Williams 21; J Isbell 3-40). St Blazey (17) beat Bude (7) by four runs in a match reduced to 44 overs.
Holsworthy – Callington 180 (Rich Brown 48, P Tancock 38; J Greening 5-36, A Gerry 3-37), Holsworthy 166 (R Dow 45, H Poggenpoel 35; H Poad 4-32, Rich Brown 2-45). Callington (19) beat Holsworthy (9) by 14 runs.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 139-4 (L Ripley 47, M Maiden 41, D Rundle 29; A Brenton 3-25), South Petherwin 140-2 (A Brenton 76no, M Bolt 30). South Petherwin (17) beat Menheniot-Looe (4) by eight wickets in a match reduced to 22 overs.
St Austell – St Austell 116 (R Bate 24, Q Jamal 22no; O Allen 3-22, M Gordon 3-33, T Clarke 2-34), Wadebridge 120-1 (P Menhinick 64no, R McLachlan 22no, S Richards 21no). Wadebridge (20) beat St Austell (2) by nine wickets.
St Minver – St Minver 247-9 (B Hawken 97, A Gill 43, C Hawken 34, K Gill 21; B Berry 2-35, A Harley 2-43, J Hoskin 2-48), Luckett 147 (A Harley 45, R Piper 27, J Hoskin 23, A Piper 22; C Hawken 5-44, D Jeffery 4-34). St Minver (20) beat Luckett (7) by 100 runs.
Tintagel – Werrington 218-8 (R May 89no, extras 47, H Tomkinson 29; H Daly 3-29), Tintagel 215 (A Pooley 49, S Abbott 43, M Pethick 43, R Pooley 24; J Seldon 4-26, Z Zambuni 3-37, J Duke 2-26). Werrington (20) beat Tintagel (9) by three runs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc v Roche. Match cancelled, six points each.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 123 (J Bustin 26; K Nile 3-16, C King 2-22), St Austell 124-4 (J Mallett 32, R Bennetts 25no). St Austell (20) beat Grampound Road (5) by six wickets.
Ladock – Newquay 146 (R Morgans 84; Rob Bray 3-19, A Ridd 2-10, C Matthews 2-36), Ladock 149-1 (S Newland 47no, R Bray 44no, A Ridd 38). Ladock (20) beat Newquay (3) by nine wickets.
Launceston – Callington 162 (N Carpenter 73, D Bolland 24no; R Christophers 3-29, J Staig 3-34; D Cox 2-37), Launceston 164-3 (D Tilley 69no, J Staig 55). Launceston (20) beat Callington (5) by seven wickets.
Pencarrow – Tideford 107, Pencarrow 102. Tideford (17) beat Pencarrow (7) by five runs.
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 202-6 (S Renfree 50, S Yeo 33, J Blake 28no; T Moss 2-30, L Jones 2-36), St Neot 94 (D Masters 31; R Westley 3-13, A Johnson 3-17, L Marsh 2-23). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat St Neot (5) by 108 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum v Werrington. Match cancelled; six points each.
Grampound Road – Launceston 217-3 (A Volz 121no, M Thomas 32, extras 31, D Chapman 26), Grampound Road 143-8 (S Matthews 60no, M Pengelly 21; M Davey 4-38, B Grosvenor 2-36). Launceston (19) beat Grampound Road (4) by 74 runs in a match reduced to 38 overs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 137 (Josh Taylor 42, M Horne 30, L Buckland 21, C James 21; S Kidd 5-18, M Rundle 3-9, A Caddy 2-15), Menheniot-Looe 140-5 (H Rogers 48, J Kidd 39, S Kidd 30no; L Buckland 2-16). Menheniot-Looe (20) beat Lanhydrock (5) by five wickets.
Liskeard v St Minver. Match cancelled; six points each.
St Blazey – Bugle 79 (S Couchman 21; R Garside 3-17, S Rowse 3-18, M Appleton 2-15, J Bailey 2-18), St Blazey 83-4 (J Bailey 25no, D Peters 23; S Couchman 2-25). St Blazey (20) beat Bugle (3) by six wickets in a match reduced to 36 overs.
St Stephen – St Stephen 118-2 (15.1 overs) (J Harvey 48no, extras 30, T Hooper 25) v Wadebridge. Match abandoned; St Stephen (8), Wadebridge (7).
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Duloe – Newquay 40 (S Massey 4-7, S Conway 3-7, D Turpin 2-7), Duloe 43-4 (S Conway 20; N Ismail 3-13). Duloe (19) beat Newquay (3) by six wickets.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 271-4 (R Gerry 79no, A Howgill 66, extras 38, G Clements 25no, J Cawsey 23, M Clements 22; D Thirupuvanarajah 2-64), Gunnislake 107 ( D Thirupuvanarajah 71; E Barnes 4-19, K De Villiers 4-24). South Petherwin (20) beat Gunnislake (4) by 164 runs.
St Austell – Tintagel 116 (extras 40, B Jarram 27; L Bennetts 3-6, K Bennetts 2-17), St Austell 120-5 (extras 35, M Bennetts 24no; R Reynolds 3-34). St Austell (20) beat Tintagel (4) by five wickets.
St Neot – Foxhole 49 (M Drown 10-2-10-4, S Rowe 3-27, D Rowe 2-2), St Neot 50-6 (C Cole 10-5-11-3, L Brown 2-36). St Neot (18) beat Foxhole (4) by four wickets.
Werrington – Bude 75 (G Wint 27; S Smeeth 9.1-3-12-5, B Sonley 3-31), Werrington 76-2 (N Dennis 31no, E Walters 21). Werrington (20) beat Bude (2) by eight wickets.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Launceston – Saltash St Stephens 223-6 (D Nobes 100, extras 46, S Rencher 37, M Martin 25; O Jones 5-25), Launceston 199-5 (K Worth 117, extras 30, O Jones 23; C Iles-Wright 2-39). Saltash St Stephens (17) beat Launceston (7) by 24 runs.
Luckett – Boconnoc (20) beat Luckett (0). Luckett conceded.
Tideford – Menheniot-Looe 65 (P Juckett 43; D Hearle 5-3; J Matthews 7.4-4-7-4), Tideford 66-2 (S Olver 21no). Tideford (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (2) by eight wickets.