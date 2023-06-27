SEVERAL Post area cricketers were in action for the various Cornwall Over 50s and 60s sides last week and put in fine performances.
In the Over 50s second team, who are in Group A of The 50+ 2nd XI County Championship, South Petherwin’s Kevin Horrell took 4-24 on his debut from nine overs as they won by eight wickets at Great Rissington against their Gloucestershire counterparts on Tuesday.
His club mate and former over 50s first team captain Paul Clements also conceded 24 from his nine overs and picked up a wicket.
In the same game, Luckett’s Mark Southcott took 2-27 while Adrian Warne (South Petherwin) was 17 not out as they passed their target of 152 in just 24.2 overs.
Cornwall Over 50s are running a third team this summer for the first time and Werrington’s Rob May was in fine form on his home ground as they beat Middlesex Thirds by seven wickets.
May, who rarely bowls on a Saturday, took 3-39 from his eight overs before making 44 with the bat as they chased down Middlesex’s 172 all out with more than eight overs to spare.
Callington’s Spencer Ham was also in action, taking 2-32 from his allocation.