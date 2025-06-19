MENHENIOT-LOOE Cricket Club veterans Bob Fleming and Stuart Nye were both invited to an England Over 70s trial match held at Frocester CC in Gloucestershire on June 15.
At stake are places on the overseas tour next February incorporating both a ‘Silver Ashes’ series against old enemies Australia, followed by participation in the 2026 O70s World Cup to be held in New Zealand.
England are currently World Cup holders at this age group and also won the last Silver Ashes encounter in 2023, so the squad is strong and opportunities to break into the squad will be scarce.
For the record, the Red team skippered by England captain, John Evans won the 45-over match by about 30 runs. Bob and Stuart both bowled their allotted overs presentably well and Stuart scored a breezy 35 to boost his chances of selection.
Cornwall have entered an Over 70s team into the National Champio nship for the first time in 2025 – starting from a low base, the side is improving with every game as they get used to the high standards and intensity of Championship cricket against some of the world’s best at this age group.
The two not only turn out for the second team in Division Four East of the Cornwall Cricket League, they are also playing for Cornwall’s age-group sides.
Stuart represented Cornwall Over 60s first team in their thrilling two-wicket victory in Devon on Tuesday, June 24 and took 2-52 from his nine overs. Tideford’s Anton Luiten made 92 not out as the Duchy got over the line in pursuit of 225 with 11 balls to spare.
Bob was in the Cornwall Over 60s second eleven that visited Devon on the same day, where they went down by six wickets.
He made 20 from 27 balls batting at number four before taking 3-30 from seven overs.
