TOTAL wash-outs are rare in the Cornwall Cricket League but there was one last Saturday with all 69 games wiped out following persistent rain all day from early morning, writes Michael Weeks.
Such was the grim forecast just about all games were called off by midday, with at least everyone aware without the need to travel.
It was a total wash-out for the second time this year – 53 games suffered the same fate on April 22. In between there were nine successive Saturdays without a cancellation.
Before this season the only other recent wash-outs in the last eight years were May 8, 2021 (all 73 games), Aug 11, 2018 (61/63 games) and Sept 3, 2016 (all 66 games).
It leaves seven games to play in the Premier League, with the leaders Wadebridge hosting Helston on Saturday while Penzance make the long trip to improving Callington.
Standings after 11 /18 games: Wadebridge 163 pts, Penzance 152, St Austell 152, Redruth 140, Helston 131, Camborne 122, Werrington 122, St Just 117, Callington 103, Hayle 92.
In County Division One, the top three remain covered by just four points. They face three of the bottom four sides. Falmouth play Lanhydrock, Truro hosts Redruth Seconds and Paul travel to Roche.