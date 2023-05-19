TINTAGEL and Callington Seconds both enjoyed opening night wins in the Eden Motorhomes Division Two T20 Cup last night.
Tintagel welcomed rivals St Minver to Butts Field in a repeat of their opening day fixture in Division Two East, and this time proved far too strong for their promoted visitors, winning by 45 runs in Group E.
Although skipper Ryan Pooley was bowled by former Knight Alek Gill for 17 off just ten balls, Tom Parsons (37) and Matt Jolliffe (48) took the score to 110.
A Gill-inspired St Minver fought back to make it 130-6 with both set batsmen out, but cameos from Gyles Reynolds (19no off 15), Jordan Blanchard (7 off 5) and Ollie Edwards (12 off 9) took the score up to an imposing 170-7.
Gill took 4-26 from his four overs and Josh Sanders continued his impressive start to the season with 1-22 from four.
St Minver needed a quick start and although key man Ben Hawken took a liking to West Indian paceman Dan Jn Baptiste, wickets fell regularly at the other end.
Second team opening bowler Harry Daly opened the bowling for 2-19 from his four while Pooley claimed 2-21 from his allocation.
Reynolds, who has been in the wickets on Saturdays so far, kept up his fine form with 3-23 as apart from Hawken, only Dean Jeffery (15), Antony Ash (13) and Kieran Gill (11) made double figures as they were dismissed off the last ball.
Callington beat Luckett at Chapel Field by seven wickets in Group F.
On a small ground, knowing what you need is always an advantage and the visitors would have been happy to keep the hosts to just 129-3 from their 20 overs.
They then knocked it off with 17 balls to spare with Peter Tancock (35no) and Toby May (30no) both unbeaten.