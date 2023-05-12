SIMON Benney admits it’s a job he ‘couldn’t wait to say yes to’, having been appointed first-team captain at Lanhydrock for their County Division One campaign in the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League.
The Bodmin-based club have punched above their weight in recent years – and have been in the second-tier since 2017, never really showing any signs of going down.
With the club developing on and off the field, wicketkeeper Benney felt it was the right time for him to take over the reins from star all-rounder Ben Attfield who has stayed with the club.
:I have taken over from Ben and it was a decision I couldn’t wait to say yes to. It has been 10 years in the making as I have been vice-captain to two of the three previous captains, and wearing the gloves for 50 overs a game I have seen a lot of cricket, some good, some not so good," said Bunney.
County Division One has plenty of clubs with recent Premier League pedigree, including Truro who were relegated for the first time in their history last September, while the likes of 2010 Premier champions Paul, 2003 Premier champions Newquay and huge clubs including Grampound Road and Falmouth are also part of the equation.
Benney knows that they need to eke out every last bit of quality to compete.
He said: “County One has never been this strong with big names like Grampound Road, Truro and Falmouth. This has only motivated us even more at Lanhydrock, where we have had a very strong winter nets programme with our aim to compete against such teams.”
The core of the squad has been the same for several years, but they have two new signings, including an Indian overseas player from Mumbai, Viraj Hadkar.
Benney said: “We did unfortunately lose James Maycock, who has gone back to Wadebridge, but we have replaced him in re-signing James Starkie-Old who boasts a wealth of experience at the top of the order.
“Additionally to this we have a right-hand top-order batsman flying over from India for the summer, so we welcome Viraj Hadkar to the club.
“He has previously played in the Bradford League Division One, scoring over 700 runs and taking 30 wickets with his off-spin."
While Lanhydrock survived comfortably enough in the end, their second team were playing in Division Three East for the first time in their history last summer, a campaign which saw them relegated by six points.
Benney hopes that he can forge a good partnership with batsman Mark Trudgeon.
He said: “The second team did get relegated on the last day of the season which was a massive shame for Luke (Buckland) and his players.
“Going into the season, Luke has stepped down and a very good friend of mine, Mark Trudgeon, has taken the reins.
“I am very much looking forward to working with him to develop the individuals and the teams at Lanhydrock.”
The third team, who play their matches at Bodmin College, are competing in their second ever season in Division Six East.
Bunney added: "We have been busy over the winter with a full re-decoration of the clubhouse inside and out, and a new scorers hut.
“To go along with the new scorers hut, we have also invested in our first ever electronic scoreboard."
Benney expects the club to continue to thrive both on and off the field.
He said: “As captain I am going to be firm but fair and players will be rewarded with commitment.
“My view is you only get out what you put in and if everyone is on board with what I am wanting from the team, then Lanhydrock will be a club with stability and ever-growing confidence.
“Plus, with a committee fully committed to the cause, the future is bright at Lanhydrock!”