Cornwall Cricket League Secretary and County Club Assistant Secretary Michael Weeks has been recognised with the award of a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours List.
The award of the BEM is believed to be the first such honour to be awarded specifically for ‘Cricket in Cornwall’.
Malcolm Broad received an MBE in 2000 for services to ‘Schools’ Cricket’.
Also, on the 2023 list is Truro CC chairman Ian Jones, chief executive for Volunteer Cornwall awarded the MBE for volunteering services in Cornwall.
League managing director Joe Skinner said: “We rely heavily on volunteers to develop and deliver the game throughout the county and it’s no exaggeration to say that Michael’s contribution as a member of this very substantial and distinguished group has been utterly extraordinary, especially given the fact that he has served without any expectation of reward for almost 50 years.
“Initially associated with Beacon Cricket Club in the west of the county and the lead for media reporting of weekly results for almost as long as anyone can remember, he is respected by the whole of the Cornwall cricketing community.
“Of the current league management committee, his unbroken contribution extends 12 years beyond that of any other volunteer.”
Mr Skinner added: “We salute his efforts and thank him for all that he has done to get the game on within the county.
“Nobody has done more for cricket in Cornwall and we look forward to his contribution continuing into the 2023 season.”