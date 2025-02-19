By Tamsin Chapman-Gunner
MENHENIOT-LOOE Cricket Club bounced back in spectacular fashion, securing victory in the third installment of the East Softball Cricket Festival recently.
Joined by Callington, Liskeard, and first-time participants Mount Ambrose, the tournament lived up to expectations.
Liskeard registered a victory in the tournament, defeating Mount Ambrose by 33 runs. The team hit five sixes and eight fours throughout the festival, making them the most dominant side for boundary hitting.
Callington’s progress as a women’s cricket team continues to impress. Entering the softball league for the first time last year, the team has evolved into a well-rounded and strategic unit.
Under the leadership of Lara Alford, Callington secured two wins out of their three matches, narrowly missing out on an unbeaten record with a one-run loss to Menheniot.
They had already won the first East Festival earlier in the season.
Menheniot-Looe emerged victorious in the festival, winning all three of their matches.
After struggling in the initial two festivals, the team turned things around in remarkable fashion, demonstrating an all-around team effort where every player contributed.
A nail-biting finish against Callington saw them successfully chase down nine runs in the last two overs, securing the win. Captain Maria Jordan played a crucial role in ensuring victory by keeping out the final delivery when Callington needed a last-ball wicket.
Menheniot-Looe have also made strides beyond the festival, entering a women’s hardball team into the summer league for the first time and launching a girls’ section this winter.
Their dedication to the women’s and girls’ game is a testament to the club’s growth and commitment to developing cricket at all levels.
Match Results: Callington 232 lost to Menheniot-Looe 233; Liskeard 235 lost to Callington 244; Callington 268 beatMount Ambrose 220; Menheniot-Looe 246 beat Mount Ambrose 221; Menheniot-Looe 250 beat Liskeard 235; Liskeard 258 beat Mount Ambrose 225.