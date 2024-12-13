By Tamsin Chapman-Gunner
MENHENIOT-LOOE Cricket Club is proud to announce the successful completion of the third week of its Girls Dynamos Activation Project, an exciting initiative aimed at inspiring young girls to develop a lifelong love for cricket.
This programme, funded by the England Cricket Board (ECB) and facilitated by the Cornwall Cricket Board (CCB), is providing free cricketing opportunities across four clubs in close proximity within Cornwall.
The Menheniot sessions, held at the Menheniot Community Hall, have so far been a resounding success, with three 90-minute sessions completed and one more scheduled to take place on Friday before Christmas, from 6pm to 7pm.
Two additional clubs, Tideford Cricket Club and Saltash Cricket Club, have joined this groundbreaking project, with efforts underway to establish a fourth venue, which is expected to be finalised and advertised before the festive season.
At Menheniot-Looe, coaches Dylan, Yasmin, and Mark have been instrumental in delivering dynamic and engaging activities for the six enthusiastic participants.
These sessions combine adaptive games and skill-building drills focused on striking, fielding, bowling, and running between wickets.
Last week saw participants transition these skills into game scenarios to develop a holistic understanding of the sport, and they will do once more next Friday (December 20).
The Girls Dynamos Activation Project aligns with the broader goal of nurturing and expanding women’s and girls’ cricket in Cornwall.
By creating accessible opportunities and fostering enthusiasm, Menheniot-Looe Cricket Club and its partner clubs are helping to inspire a new generation of Cornish female cricketers.
For more information about the sessions or to get involved, please contact Nick Matthews at [email protected]