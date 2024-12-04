By Tamsin Chapman-Gunner
MOUNT Ambrose became the latest team to join the Women's Indoor Cricket Festival on Wednesday, November 27, competing against St Austell, Stithians, and St Neot.
In a thrilling conclusion to a highly competitive evening, St Austell Cricket Club claimed their first-ever women's tournament victory. This milestone is a testament to their growth over the past four years since forming their women’s team. With continuous effort and improvement in every game and training session, their hard work paid off with a well-deserved win.
The matches were fiercely contested, with bowling performances proving to be the decisive factor. Remarkably, five out of the six games were won based on fewer wickets lost, rather than higher run totals.
The fielding across all teams was a standout, showcasing marked improvement from previous weeks. Players demonstrated better game awareness, executing quick run-outs and spectacular reaction catches off the walls.
St Neot also celebrated success, securing their first wins of the campaign by defeating Mount Ambrose and Stithians. At one stage, they were even on track to upset St Austell in the final match, narrowly missing out on a top-place finish.
It was also a joy to welcome Stithians and Mount Ambrose back to the softball format after a few years’ absence. Both teams collaborated with the Cornwall Cricket Board last season to reignite their enthusiasm for the game.
Their commitment has paid off, with both teams now set to participate in the outdoor summer league next season – a fantastic boost for women’s cricket in Cornwall.
Match Results: Mount Ambrose 226 vs St Austell 255; St Austell 231 vs St Neot 218; Mount Ambrose 240 vs St Neot 248; Stithians 232 vs Mount Ambrose 204; St Neot 235 vs Stithians 230; St Austell 230 vs Stithians 220.