Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, August 16
MENHENIOT-LOOE go into Saturday’s clash with second-placed Tintagel needing just … points for promotion following an eight-wicket victory at Boconnoc who are close to safety.
Menheniot headed to Deer Park looking to bounce back from their defeat to Launceston and chose to field where they restricted the hosts to 162 all out despite the hosts getting off to a fine start at 93-1 through Rhys Morgans (28), Lee penrose (34) and skipper Ian Hunter (29).
But once they went the wheels fell off as Mike Maiden (2-11), Steve Kidd (2-23), Sam Jordan (2-23) and Stuart Nye (2-38) went to work.
The chase was over in just 24 overs as after opener Luke Ripley smashed 56, Kidd (52no) and peter Swinford (31no) got the job done.
They need a maximum of 11 points from their final two games after Saltash could only secure 17 in their six-wicket victory over Ladock at Chapel Field.
Ladock made 219-3 despite miserly spells from Matt Petherbridge (1-20) and Dave Bolland (0-18), but the home side’s batting was too strong which included half centuries from Justin Hemmings (78no) and Sam Renfree (55).
Callington Thirds are 20 points behind third bottom Roche following a seven-wicket defeat to visiting South petherwin.
Cally were 107 all out, which would have been far worse was it not for 41 not out from number 10 Rhys Hodge, before petherwin eased to victory.
In Division Four East, second-placed Duloe remain three points ahead of Werrington Seconds in the race for promotion following a nine-wicket hammering of strugglers Menheniot-Looe Seconds.
The hosts were dismissed for just 80 in less than 20 overs despite Stuart Adams’ 33 as opening bowlers Thomas Turpin and Dick Turpin shared five wickets. William Turpin and Matt Julian ran through the tail.
Duloe knocked off the runs in the 14th over.
Sam Conway was 28 not after Thomas Turpin departed for 35.
Lanhydrock Seconds had their relegation confirmed at Werrington.
The hosts racked up a peculiar 213-2, but that was more than enough as the visitors were 138 all out, a total they only managed thanks to a final wicket stand of 54 between Brian Barnicoat (29) and skipper Mark Trudgeon (21no).
Menheniot-Looe’s three points gave Liskeard and Tideford the chance to move 30 and 27 points clear respectively of trouble.
Liskeard visited Newquay and although they lost by 46 runs, picked up eight crucial points.
Brijesh Desai took 3-29 in the home side’s 246-7 while JJ Webber (1-30) and Andrew Cobb (1-25) were miserly.
Liskeard had a strong side but slipped to 108-6, but rallied to reach maximum batting points courtesy of Webber (30) and recent recruit Harrington Woodhead (50).
Tideford were walloped by 171 runs at St Stephen who amassed 301-5.
Thomas Mitchell (1-31) gave little away, while with the bat, the only batsman to pass 20 was Anton Luiten (31).
St Neot’s promotion hopes are all but over after an eight-wicket defeat to St Blazey Seconds who secured the title in the process.
St Neot were held to 184-8, that after slipping to 50-4 despite Liam Jones’ 30.
Chris Simpson (60) and David Eldridge (54no) recovered superbly, but the visitors eased to victory which included 64 not out from Joe Bailey.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.