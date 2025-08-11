Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, August 9
DULOE’S promotion hopes are back in their own hands following a nailbiting three-run victory over visiting Werrington Thirds on Saturday.
The villagers went into the day seven points behind their opponents and got off to a flyer through Aaron Conway (35) and James Wimpress (36), but needed Simon Massey (40) and 17 not out from tailender Sam Conway to get up to 196 all out.
Werrington got close, however the home attack, led by Sam Conway’s brilliant 3-17, held their nerve with Massey running out last man Ben Sonley in the final over bowled by Matt Julian (3-35).
Tideford openers Jared Connop (120) and Hamish Gardiner (134) both struck centuries as they saw off second bottom Menheniot-Looe Seconds having racked up 294-6.
In reply, Stuart Adams and Hugh Rogers race out of the blocks, but despite Marc Wright’s 57, they were dismissed for 236. Nasrullah Mandozai (3-43) and Philip Davis (3-57) shared six wickets although it was Thomas Mitchell’s 2-28 that was key.
Liskeard are 24 points clear of trouble after seeing off rock-bottom Lanhydrock Seconds.
After the visiting attack bowled superbly, a 30-run stand between Michael Rowland (10no) and Matt Wallace (20) that got the hosts up to 124 as David Harland (2-29), Nathanael James (2-28), Gary Jones (2-13) and Brian Barnicoat (3-37) all got reward.
But the home side won it, led by Brijesh Desai’s 4-26.
Andrew Cobb (2-12), Chris Calfe (2-26) and Robert Cowling (2-15) provided stellar support as only Dave Attfield (20) and Simon Benney (20) really threatened.
St Neot got their promotion hopes back on track with a 40-run success at St Stephen.
Chris Simpson (64), David Eldridge (53) and Liam Jones (41) were all in the runs in their 220 all out before Simpson’s 4-29 led the way in the run-chase.
