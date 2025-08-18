LUCKETT Twos inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bugle in Division Six East with a 23-run success at Chapel Field.
Batting first, Luckett were dismissed for 184. Gareth Clements, batting at ten, top scored for the hosts with 47, whilst next best was Mike Townsend’s 28. Pick of the Bugle bowlers was Sam Couchman (4-25) with Martin Hutchings and Ben Shepherd both picking up two apiece.
In reply, Will Barnecut hit 45 for the leaders, but Luckett’s success was confirmed thanks to some smart bowling from Martin Budden (3-43).
Batting first, Ryan Bailey smashed his way to 119, his second century of the season, alongside an unbeaten 112 from Duncan Nobes. Ben Lindsay hit a quickfire 30no as the Ashes made hay.
Gary Turner (51) offered some resistance in the home side’s 179-8, but it was never going to be enough. Jim Matthews took figures of 4-35, whilst there were two each for Andy Dore and Curtis Barlow.
Wadebridge Thirds remain top of Divison Five East by a point from Gorran after they secured a six-wicket win at Gunnislake.
Paul Hollow and Dan Pethick got the hosts off to a solid start, putting on 49 before the former was caught in the covers for 29.
James Boundy helped keep the run-rate going, opening his account with five fours and a six. He and Russ Holloway both hit 37, while Pethick made 29 as the hosts totalled 181 all out.
Lucas Stewart’s (4-43) and Finn Wilkinson’s (3-30) did much of the damage for the Bridgers, whose chase was sluggish to say the least. They were 20-1 after ten overs, but an unbeaten 54 from Robert Centini, plus knocks of 35 from Stewart and 30 from Jack Gill sealed their success.
