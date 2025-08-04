Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, August 2
DULOE moved to within seven points of second-placed Werrington Thirds following a seven-wicket victory at St Neot.
The home innings never really got started after an early going over from William Turpin (3-35), although they recovered to reach 171 all out.
The Eldridges – Alex (54) and David Eldridge (33) were the main run-getters, although Dick Turpin (4-25) pegged them back.
The in-form Aaron Conway made 72, and although Spencer Ham (2-19 off 9) gave little away, Matt Julian (30no) and Ollie Aggiss (27no) ensured victory.
Lanhydrock Seconds are 51 points from safety after losing by six wickets to their St Blazey counterparts, who require just 24 more points for the title.
The Bodmin-based club needed a 40-run stand for the eighth wicket between Peter Pretorious (25) and Ruben Turner (28) to reach 121 all out as Joe Bailey took 4-27.
Wicketkeeper Lewis Todd then struck 87 not out from just 83 balls in the chase although Pretorious (2-11) got late reward.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds (135) are 12 points behind third bottom Tideford after both were beaten.
Menheniot could only muster 134 all out with only opener Reuben Crawford (29) the only player to pass 20. He then took 2-23 to reduce St Stephen to 72-4, but that was as good as it got.
Tideford lost by 78 runs at Newquay Seconds.
Thomas Mitchell took 4-35 and David Lockett (2-27) and Dieter Hearle (2-19) a brace apiece as the hosts were dismissed for 192.
Tideford then slipped to 23-7 and although Nasrullah Mandozai (15), Lockett (27no) and Mitchell (16) dug in, they fell short.
Liskeard had a tough day at second-placed Werrington Thirds.
Andrew Cobb (2-21) and Matthew Wallace (2-27) bowled well despite the hosts racking up 232-6, but Liskeard lost all 10 wickets for just 30 having been 30-0.
