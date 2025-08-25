They were promoted at the weekend, despite not playing, after lowly Ladock Twos conceded.
It means they are now 27 points clear of St Stephen, who themselves are in a fight for third with Saltash Twos, who crashed to a heavy 158-run defeat away to their Bude counterparts.
Having elected to bat, the home side prospered despite losing Jack Miles for a duck early on. Michael Taylor (58) and Timon Chapman (60) got them on the straight and narrow, before additional contributions from Martin Bell (46) and an unbeaten 43 from Mark McManus saw them post a total of 260-5.
Sadly, Saltash’s reply failed to ever get going. Andy Dore (19) top scored for the visitors, whose highlights were the inclusion of Katherine Dore – the club’s first female player in league cricket – and 13-year-old Callum Wykes.
Mike Taylor and McManus both took three wickets as Saltash were skittled for just 102.
In Division Five East, Gunnislake stumbled their way to 185-7, but were ultimately helpless as lowly St Minver knocked off their reply in only 30 overs, running out winners by six wickets.
Put in, Gunnislake got over the losses of openers Sam Graber and Dan Pethick to get to 73-2 thanks to Paul Hollow and James Boundy, who eventually departed for 30.
Hollow received support from Kevin Beare and then Stephen Lees, as Gunnislake pushed on past 160, but when he perished for 73, the visitors struggled to add many more.
The St Minver reply set off at a pace with Sam Hocking crashed four boundaries before missing a slower ball from Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah. However, solid contributions from home skipper Charlie Edwards (50) and Joshua Sanders (63) sealed their success.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.