CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE EDEN MOTORHOMES DIVISION TWO T20 CUP GROUP E
Luckett 135-6 (20), Callington 134-5 (20).
LUCKETT and Callington Seconds remain in contention to qualify for the knockout stages of the Division Two T20 Cup despite Luckett seeing off their neighbours by just one run at Moores Park on Thursday night.
The result means if Luckett see off visiting Lanhydrock on July 10, they will go through after Callington won at the Bodmin-based club in the opening game of the group.
Luckett ground their way to 135-6 from their 20 overs, with in-form opener Toby May making 53 not out from 50 balls.
Number three Ryan Brown also eked out 34 from 36 balls before Luckett’s lower-order found the going tough.
Zak Newton-Jenkins (2-24) and Nick Parker (2-18 off 2) took late wickets, while Spencer Whatley (1-14 off 4) was miserly.
Luckett also squeezed Callington who saw openers James Brenton (29 off 28) and Nick Parker (46 off 52) find it tough to score freely, as all five bowlers went at seven an over or less.
Cally needed 18 off the final 12 balls with Liam Hunn (22 off 15) looking dangerous, but he was bowled by Leion Cole (2-24 off 4) off the first ball of the 19th.
Seven came off the next five balls, meaning skipper Andrew Hoskin had 11 to defend.
Skipper Richard Brown hit the first ball for four, before three singles followed.
Brown was run-out off the penultimate ball and with four needed off the last ball, Peter Tancock could only get two to give Luckett a crucial victory, and their second over the Greens in five days.
Luckett’s recently formed under 13s side, led by Martin Budge, also grabbed their first victory as they beat Callington in midweek at Moores Park in the ‘East’ division of the Cornwall Cricket Youth League.
