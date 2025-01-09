LUCKETT have bolstered their squad ahead of their return to Division Two East of the Cornwall Cricket league for the upcoming summer.
The Chapel Field outfit have raided neighbours Callington by bringing back Luke Brenton to his home club, while hard-hitting Toby May has also made the short trip to Chapel Field.
They will form a fine batting line-up with skipper Andrew Hoskin and the top scorer in the whole of Cornwall in 2024, Ryan Brown, also part of the side.
Brenton departs following a tough summer having stood down as first team skipper ahead of last season but should rack up the runs, as should the hard-hitting May who’ll keep his team mates busy with plenty of lost balls.
Luckett have also added a third Wilkinson to their ranks in off-spinner George. He follows brothers James and Henry to the Chapel Field having impressed at Callington and then Wadebridge.
Cally have also seen former second team captain Alex Robinson move to Devon League side Cornwood.
Robinson, who also ran a lot of the youth coaching at Moores Park, will be a big loss both on and off the field.
Reflecting on the departure of Brenton, May and Robinson, Callington’s director of cricket, Joe White, said: “A huge thank you to Alex Robinson, Luke Brenton, and Toby May for everything you’ve given to the club during your time with us. Alex, we wish you all the best as you head to Devon to play for Cornwood this summer.
“Luke and Toby, it’s been a pleasure having you both at the club over the years, and we wish you all the best as you move to our neighbours.
“You’ve all left your mark here, and we’re truly grateful for everything you’ve done. We’ll miss you, but we’re excited to see what comes next for you!”