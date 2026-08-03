Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One and Division Two East round-up – Saturday, August 1
LUCKETT have left themselves with a mountain to climb over the final four weeks of the season after a 252-run thrashing by runaway leaders Hayle at Chapel Field.
Home skipper Andrew Hoskin bowled the dangerous Aizaz Ahmad in the first over, but the visitors racked up 324-6 from their 50 overs, this despite 2-34 from 10 miserly Mark Southcott overs. Ryan Brown also ended with 3-70 from his six.
Luckett were shot out for just 72 in response and are 19 points from safety ahead of Saturday’s trip to third bottom Roche.
Menheniot-Looe’s lead over second from last Holsworthy in Division Two is down to five after being thrashed by eight wickets by visiting St Blazey.
The dismissals of Peter Nance (18) and Richard Dakin (31) saw the last six wickets fall for just 13 in a total of 129 all out which the visitors knocked it off with ease.
Callington Seconds fell to just a second defeat in nine games as their St Austell counterparts left Moores Park with a three-wicket victory.
Cally were bundled out for just 139 as only opener James Brenton, 50 from 75 balls, made much impression.
It was game on at 86-4 in reply as leg-spinner Harvey Poad (3-35) and Ryan Hodge (2-31) caused problems, but 15-year-old wicketkeeper Tom Mallet’s 40 got the Saints over the line helped by James Carter’s unbeaten 16. He had earlier taken 4-15.
Lanhydrock’s up and down campaign continued as champions-elect Wadebridge Seconds cruised to a nine-wicket success.
The hosts mustered just 155 all out as only Christian James (38), Josh Taylor (18) and Mike Horne (50) reached double figures before half centuries from openers Sam Richards (50no) and Jamie Beare (57) allowed Richard Atkinson (40no off 26) to race to victory.
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