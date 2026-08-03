CONWAY Gilbert and Gary Bone orchestrated the biggest collapse in the ECB Cornwall Premier League’s 25-year history as St Austell secured a vital victory over fourth-placed Callington to move off the bottom of the table.
The Saints went into the day seven points from safety behind neighbours Grampound Road - and when Cally were cruising along at 89-0 in the 14th over in pursuit of 238, another tough day beckoned.
Step forward Gilbert. Playing just his second game of the summer having been living away, the paceman took a remarkable hat-trick of Liam Lindsay (48), professional Chris Dent and Devon wicketkeeper Matt Thompson in successive balls.
Aidan Libby (34) went in the next to off-spinner Bone, who took the remarkable figures of 5-1 from just four overs as the visitors somehow lost all of their 10 wickets for just 11 runs.
Gilbert took his fourth in the following over when he caught and bowled Matt Whalley (4) - and was on course for two hat-tricks in one game when Ollie Allsop edged behind to wicketkeeper Alex Bone for a golden duck.
Joe White soon went to Bone, before Gilbert struck again in the next for his sixth as he castled Mohammed Danyaal.
Bone dismissed Rowe and last man Ben Alford as the Saints celebrated wildly to end Cally’s title hopes.
Earlier, St Austell made a competitive 237-8 from their 50 overs with openers Rowen Taplin (37) and Adam Snowdon laying the platform before Connor Cooke (38), Alex Bone (37) and Nadeera Balasuriya (48) kicked on.
Cally’s bowling was led by spinners Whalley (2-29) and Dent (3-46) on a day nobody will forget.
Grampound Road are the ones now seven adrift after a 155-run pasting at second-placed Wadebridge.
Lachlan Crump smashed 139 as the Swans racked up 360-3, helped by the Roadies missing nearly their entire first-choice attack.
The Aussie put on 182 for the first wicket with Charlie McLachlan who made 92 himself, before James Turpin was promoted to three to whack 61 from just 48 balls. Once Crump and Turpin went to Ravi Karunarathna (2-69), Matt Rowe (33no) and Matt Robins (15no) kept the runs coming.
To the Roadies’ credit, they did dig in to reach 205-9. Harry Phillips (37) and Jake Preston (31) patiently added 63, with both Karunarathna and Alex Lean making 45, before Tom Fox-Dean made a crucial 25, that ensured a further four points.
For the hosts, Kiwi Ryan Jackson took 3-26, while leg-spinner Ross McLachlan claimed a maiden ‘five-fer’ for the first team with figures of 5-63.
Wadebridge are 18 adrift off top spot ahead of their meeting at leaders Penzance who secured a six-wicket victory over mid-table Redruth.
The Reds were well-placed at 93-1 with Toby Stoddard (34) and Ellis Whiteford (19) set after a rapid 28 from opener Toby Whiteford.
However, three wickets fell for just four runs, including Pakistani pro Attyab Ahmad for three. Although they ground their way to 213 all out, helped by twenties from Jack Hale (28) and Elliot Stoddard (21), it was still under par. Tom Dinnis took 4-63.
In reply, it was game on at 36-2 with both Liam Norwell and Jamie Veall striking, however Christian Purchase returned to form with 65 as 90 were added with Charlie Sharland, who went on to make 67 not out alongside South African pro Grant Thomson (44).
Helston are all but safe after seeing off a St Just side who missed the chance to take a big step themselves.
The Blues found themselves 45-3, despite a rapid 34 from Aussie Jayden Mitchell as Logan Curnow (2-30) struck twice, before recovering to 114-3 via Billy Taylor (48) and skipper Dan Jenkin (35).
However, Jenkin was lbw to his fellow skipper Gareth May (3-38) and with Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe (3-24) running riot at the other end, they slipped to 149-9. But Sunny Osmont and last man Ryan Tonkin (13no) had other ideas to take them to 213 all out in the final over.
The visitors reached 24-0 through openers Neil Curnow (27) and Scott Harvey (13), but once Mitchell (3-30) took three quick wickets, the visitors subsided to 110 all out, left-arm spinner Bryn Evans taking 5-15.
Camborne’s fine first season back in the top flight saw them edge a low-scoring thriller with Werrington whose title hopes are over.
Werrington struggled to 48-5 and needed 29 from Adam Hodgson and an enterprising 41 from youngster Billy Uglow to reach 152 all out. Craig Johnson took 2-27 early on before Dan Stephens (3-31) and Alfie Macdonald (3-26) went through the lower order.
Camborne got off to a decent start through openers Josh Fontana (42) and Matt Hewitt (26) - and at 122-4 with Macdonald (35) set, they were cruising.
Yet once he departed wickets tumbled as the hosts were forced to dig in as Paul Smith (2-23) and Dilshan (2-49) were amongst the wicket-takers. But Dan Stephens (11) and Jacob Macdonald (14) just got them over the line.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.