ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE Callington v Helston
CALLINGTON made it back-to-back league victories as they eventually saw off a spirited Helston side by three wickets at Moores Park.
Batting first, the Blues, led by Dan Jenkin’s superb 91 not out from number six, reached 213-9 before later making life difficult for the hosts.
Helston won the toss and raced to 22-0 before Ben Alford took the key wicket of Aussie Jayden Mitchell.
Ben Ellis (3-28) soon accounted for Steven Jenkin and Billy Taylor (34-3) before the Cornwall seamer grabbed his third and Matt Whalley had county opener Karl Leathley caught and bowled (67-5).
Helston needed a partnership and Jenkin came to his side’s rescue. He added 46 with Australian all-rounder Harry Saunders (21) who edged Whalley (3-36) behind to wicketkeeper Matt Thompson, and things got worse next ball as Bryn Evans was stumped.
Back came the Blues again with Sunny Osmont (23) providing Jenkin some support, before Will Jenkin (10) dug in alongside Jenkin whose 126-ball knock contained 10 fours and two sixes. Thirteen came off the last as Helston rallied to a competitive score.
Aidan Libby made a typically aggressive 25 before falling lbw to Osmont, before South African Liam Lindsay (58), who went past 3,000 runs for the club, put on 75 with Thompson (35).
Both set batsmen plus Whalley went in the space of three runs to make it 135-4, but Mohammed Danyaal and Jake Rowe put on 46 to put the Greens back on course.
Twenty-nine were still required following the departures of Danyaal (19) and Ollie Allsop (4), and although Rowe fell for 32 to Steve Jenkin (2-30), Joe White (4no) and head coach Max Waller (10no) – playing in the absence of regular pro Chris Dent – ensured there was no late drama.
Cally sit fourth, level on points with third-placed Werrington, while Helston are 18 points above bottom side St Austell.
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