Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One and Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 18
LUCKETT are now six points from safety in the second-tier after a three-wicket defeat at home high-flying Paul.
The Chapel Field-based outfit had crucially beaten Falmouth last Saturday, but after a rollocking start led by Luke Brenton’s boundary-laden 56 as he put on 77 with Toby May (27), the innings fell apart in dramatic fashion, led by South African Pieter Gildenhuys’ remarkable figures of 5-8 from 8.2 overs.
Dan Pearce smashed 42 off 52 balls from number eight with four fours and three sixes, but a total of 191 all out was a disappointment considering the playform set by the openers.
Paul started well via Casvelyn James and Ross Williams in a stand of 47, but it was game on at 112-5 with spinners Richard Goldsby-West (2-56) and George Wilkinson (3-48) doing the damage.
However, skipper Will Trenoweth (17) was joined by wicketkeeper Charlie Goldsworthy who smashed 41 from just 20 balls to get the job done. Luckett’s mood wasn’t helped by Newquay easing past Falmouth, and with all three sides having played each other, whoever can pinch wins against the rest of the division, will decide who drops to the third-tier.
In Division Two East, Callington Seconds moved up to third in the standings after easing past bottom side Holsworthy by five wickets at Moores Park.
Although Blaze Eigenmann pulled up injured just two balls into the second over, Spencer Whatley (3-37) and Ryan Hodge struck early.
Holsworthy reached 114-4 with Sam Stacey going well on 40, but his departure saw the home side take control with skipper Rich Brown (2-28) and Jim Shorten (2-32) both miserly spells as well as securing regular breakthroughs.
Chasing 166, Cally found themselves 49-3 with James Brenton (0), Blake Tancock (4) and Ben Allsop (27) back in the pavilion, but Peter Tancock (49) and Brown (56no) put on 81 for the fourth wicket.
Tancock and Graham Wild went in the space of three balls, but Hodge (9no) joined Brown.
Lanhydrock thrashed out of form Menheniot-Looe by 144 runs thanks to a fine individual performance from Australian all-rounder Sam Remedios.
After slipping to 8-2, he blazed the bowling to all parts in his 78 from 90 balls before his departure left the Bodmin outfit 134-4.
But the mantle was taken up by all-rounder Ben Attfield who after a slow start, went up through the gears to make 73 from 81 deliveries as he found useful support from Mike Horne (22) and Jacca Cavendish (24no) in their 261-8. Veteran Brian Caddy took 3-29 from his six overs.
Menheniot-Looe were without skipper Steve Kidd and although Australian Lachie Embleton continued his fine form with 39, of the rest just Alex Caddy (13) and Stuart Adams (14) reached double figures in their 117 all out.
Attfield took 2-15 with the new ball before spinners Ruben Turner (3-24) and Remedios ran riot, the latter claiming 5-23 from just 4.2 overs.
Lanhydrock are up to second following St Blazey’s defeat at Werrington Seconds, while elsewhere in the division, Wadebridge Seconds have a 28-point lead at the top of the table following a 18-run success over visiting Tintagel.
St Austell Seconds eased to an eight-wicket victory at strugglers Bude in the day’s other game.
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