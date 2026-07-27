Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One and Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 25
TOBY May struck his highest-ever score in the second-tier as Luckett picked up seven points in defeat at Stithians on Saturday.
The first innings in West Cornwall couldn’t have gone any worse as the hosts racked up a huge 381-4 led by 222 from Ryan Edwards – the third highest score in the division’s 35-year history.
Only Mark Southcott with 10 overs for just 27 avoided the barrage, although Luke Brenton (2-75) and stand-in skipper Ryan Brown (2-77) got some reward.
In response, Brenton (22) and May put on 42, but after slipping to 56-3, rallied as May was first joined by Brown (33) before Dan Pearce (20), James Wilkinson (11), George Wilkinson (15), Jonny Hoskin and Southcott all hung around as May smashed the bowling to all parts in their 291 all out.
He faced 134 balls and struck 12 fours and 10 big sixes as he ensured they came away with maximum batting points to stay within eight points of third bottom Newquay.
In Division Two East, Callington Seconds are up to second following an emphatic six-wicket success at Tintagel.
They restricted their hosts to 250-7 with Spencer Whatley (2-45) and Rich Brown (2-81) taking two apiece, although club legend Jim Shorten (1-25) was the pick.
In reply, runs flew from the outset as Ben Allsop (17) and James Brenton added 47 before Dan Davis joined the latter to smash 41 from just 25 balls.
Davis and Peter Tancock departed in quick succession, however Brenton and Blaze Eigenmann continued the onslaught.
Brenton went for 85 off 71 deliveries, but Eigenmann was 64 not out at the end alongside Blake Tancock (15no).
Cally do have to make up 32 points on leaders Wadebridge Seconds who thrashed strugglers Bude by 10 wickets.
Ollie Bate’s superb summer continued with 5-26 and spinners Charlie Ellis (2-9) and Alek Gill (3-12) shared the other five in the Seasiders’ 72 all out, a total Jamie Beare (48no) and Sam Richards (28no) knocked off inside nine overs.
Lanhydrock dropped to fourth following an eight-wicket hammering at champions St Blazey who leapfrogged them as a result.
There’s no love lost between the two sides but the Bodmin outfit could only muster 155-9.
The hosts sent down 36 overs of spin which went for just 90 as well taking five wickets.
In the end it needed contributions from Jacca Cavendish (21), skipper Jamie Eldridge (32no) and Gary Jones (12no) to give them half a chance.
It looked on when Ben Attfield struck twice early, but while Josh Carne (27no) occupied one end, South African Henro Bouwer smashed 104 not out from just 64 deliveries (19 fours, one six) to seal a resounding success.
Menheniot-Looe’s survival hopes took a big blow at Holsworthy on Saturday who moved to within six points of safety as a result.
On a much-improved pitch at Stanhope Park, the Devonians knocked up 228-6 despite miserly nine-over spells from Mike Maiden (1-19) and Steve Kidd (2-24).
Kidd switched the batting order around in a bid to improve his side’s fortunes, but despite 57 from Aussie run-machine Lachie Embleton and 34 from Sam Jordan, they could only reach 205-9.
They do remain outside of the bottom two but face a nervous end to the season.
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