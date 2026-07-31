Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, August 1
Bude (10) v Tintagel (5)
BUDE have to make up 20 points on third bottom Menheniot-Looe if they are to secure survival after picking up just one from a 10-wicket hammering at leaders Wadebridge Seconds last week.
Skipper Warren Rumble and opening batsman Wayne Adams are both unavailable, but the Seasiders do give first appearances of the season to wicketkeeper Mark McManus and James Turner, the latter who has been injured. Bowler Richard Dymond and batsman Matt Whitefield also comes back in as Peter Ellis (seconds) and Harry Dymond (broken finger) make way.
Tintagel are at full-strength with the exception of batsman Simon Harrison and wicketkeeper Sam Abbott as batsman Jordan Burnard and young bowler Rocco Reynolds return.
BUDE: Matt Williams, Tom Wigley, Mark McManus (wkt), Matt Whitefield, Andrew De Rosa, David Sillifant, James Turner, Derek Piper, Matt Mansbridge (capt), Richard Dymond, Chris Carter.
TINTAGEL: Matt Jolliffe (capt, wkt), Leo Agacy, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley, Jack Minehan, Adrian Pooley, Gyles Reynolds, Jonny Centini, Vedavyas Kankanala, Owen Barnes, Rocco Reynolds.
Lanhydrock (4) v Wadebridge Seconds (1)
WADEBRIDGE are closing in on a return to the second-tier but have to do without batsmen Ryan Pooley and Tom McLachlan for their derby date at Lanhydrock.
However, skipper Paul Menhenick has the luxury of bringing back paceman Charlie Hawken, while the wily Charlie Ellis is available for the second straight week.
The hosts were comfortably beaten at St Blazey last Saturday, but are close to full-strength.
Spinner Ruben Turner returns although wicketkeeper Simon Benney is missing which allows Josh Taylor to take the gloves.
LANHYDROCK: Mike Horne, Luke Buckland, Christian James, Sam Remedios, Ben Attfield, Josh Taylor (wkt), Jacca Cavendish, Jake Butler, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jacob Eldridge, Ruben Turner.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Jamie Beare, Sam Richards, Richard Atkinson, Paul Menhenick, Charlie Ellis, Kieran Gill, Tom Wilson (wkt), Charlie Hawken, Alek Gill, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
Werrington Seconds (7) v Holsworthy (9)
A HUGE game awaits both sides at Ladycross with the hosts knowing victory should put them a long way towards survival.
They currently sit 20 points clear of the Devonians who occupy the second relegation spot, but with it unclear at present whether both teams coming down from County One will be from the east or west, it may you need to finish seventh or higher in the ten-team division.
With the first team at full strength, Werrington name one of their best sides of the season despite skipper Jason Seldon being unavailable. Ian Searle and Lee Houghton miss out with stand-in skipper Tom Lyle taking the gloves as George Rickard and bowlers Jordan Duke and Sam Smeeth all come into the side from last week’s two-wicket reversal at St Austell Seconds.
Holsworthy kept their hopes alive by beating third from last Menheniot-Looe, a victory which moved them to within six points of the East Cornwall outfit.
From last weekend, Rory Piper and Nick Ward make way for Adam Lovejoy and Liam Brend.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Rob May, Marley May, Toby Ward, George Rickard, Tom Lyle (capt, wkt), Ben Jenkin, Zander Zambuni, Jordan Duke, Dan Jenkin, Darren Webber, Sam Smeeth.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Guy Beagley, Brendan Harris, Sam Stacey, Aiden Gerry, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Bilal Darbar, Liam Brend, Adam Lovejoy, Dan Lucas, Graham Wild.
Callington Seconds (2) v St Austell Seconds (6)
CALLINGTON Seconds have won seven of their last eight completed games to surge up to second and the Greens face another side in-form in their St Austell counterparts who have won their last three to climb up to fifth.
Cally name another strong side but are without all-rounder Dan Davis and batsman Charlie Coates as bowlers Harvey Poad and Ryan Hodge come in.
The Saints will hope for more magic from openers Steve Raven and James Carter, the latter also proving incredibly hard to score off in recent weeks as they’ve beaten Tintagel, Bude and Werrington Seconds.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Ben Allsop, James Brenton, Richard Brown (capt), Peter Tancock, Blaze Eigenmann, Blake Tancock (wkt), Ryan Hodge, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Jim Shorten, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
ST AUSTELL SECONDS (PREDICTED): James Carter, Steve Raven, Jack Mallet, Matt Ellison, Theo Osborne, David Munn, Tom Mallet (wkt), Tom Rosevear (capt), Ben Carter, Spencer Bist, Hayden Coad.
Menheniot-Looe (8) v St Blazey (3)
MENHENIOT-Looe’s lead over second bottom Holsworthy is down to six following their defeat in Devon last Saturday, and could do with reward from their home date with champions St Blazey.
With the exception of Aussie Lachie Embleton who has piled up 625 runs at a shade under 70, skipper Steve Kidd needs some runs from the rest of his side if they are to trouble a Blazey side who have South African Henro Bouwer in even better form than Embleton.
His 673 runs are the most in the division, while his 24 wickets are the joint most in the division alongside Ollie Bate from Wadebridge.
Menheniot welcome back hard-hitting opener Luke Ripley, while Stuart Adams takes the gloves in the absence of Josh Geary.
For Blazey, batsman Liam Reynolds and seamer Angus Harley come in for Toby Clarke and all-rounder Joe Bailey.
MENHENIOT-LOOE: Luke Ripley, Mike Maiden, Lachie Embleton, Steve Kidd (capt), Sam Jordan, Richard Dakin, Peter Nance, Alex Caddy, Stuart Adams (wkt), Brian Caddy, Robert Cowley.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon (capt), Josh Carne, Henro Bouwer, Paul Carne (wkt), Reuben Clarke, Olly Mitchell, Nithin Gowda, Andrew Thomas, Riley Carne, Liam Reynolds, Angus Harley.
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