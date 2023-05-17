ON the opening day of the Bond Timber Premier League season, it was a day of low scores with teams being dismissed for around 100 or less in four of the five games, writes Michael Weeks.
Games were played in unbroken warm sunshine but the heavy rain earlier in the week was probably a factor.
The champions Penzance were able to claim maximum batting points at Hayle, however, making 210 all out with Ben Seabrook getting 86. Tom Sharp took 5-47 and then made 57 in the Hayle reply of 97 all out.
Helston announced their return to the top flight with a creditable seven-wicket home win over Callington.
Former South African and Netherlands international and current Somerset one-day player Roelof van der Merwe made 38 on his debut as the visitors were bowled out for 155. Gavin Tregenza and Steve Jenkin shared six wickets. Dan Jenkin then made 63 to steer Helston to a comfortable victory.
The first result of the day came at Camborne, who were shot out for 40 in just 21 overs by St Just. Ben Stevens and Michael Fitchett were in devastating form as the home side were reduced to 10-6 at one stage.
St Just knocked off the runs in less than seven overs for the loss of two wickets.
It was a day for the bowlers at Wadebridge where Callum Wilson took 5-23 to bowl Redruth out for 76. The hosts lost five wickets themselves, all to Ellis Whiteford, before claiming victory.
St Austell skipper Gary Bone took 6-14 to bowl Werrington out for 104 at Wheal Eliza. It had been 55-8 at one stage before visiting skipper Nick Lawson made 32. An unbeaten 39 from opener Curtis Dalby saw the Saints home by eight wickets.
In County Division One, Paul remain the only unbeaten team after defeating Beacon by 42 runs in a low-scoring game at Hutchens Park. Jordan Thomas took 5-18 for Beacon but, needing 83 for victory, they were shot out for 40 with overseas player Charlie Treloar getting four wickets.
Truro’s good start continued with Rob Harrison taking 5-15 to dismiss his former club Newquay for only 31.
Elsewhere, there were plenty of runs as Penzance seconds beat Roche by eight wickets after being set 182. Falmouth hit 236 at Redruth seconds and won by 133 runs. Mullion got to 228-6 at home to Lanhydrock and won by 64 runs. St Erme also topped 200 and bowled Grampound Road out for 93 with Kyle van Rooyen taking five wickets.
Penzance are through to the second round of the ECB National Club Championship following a 127-run win against Sandford in Devon on Sunday. Chris Gibson made 95 in their 254 all-out. Penzance will travel to Bridgwater in the second round.
On Sunday, Cornwall compete in the NCCA T20 Finals Day for the first time. They meet Hertfordshire at Tring in the second sem-final at 1.30pm. Berkshire take on Staffordshire in the morning semi-final.