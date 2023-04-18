THE 2023 Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League season got off to a ‘low key’ start with only five games played on the opening weekend.
Originally 63 fixtures were planned but following the cold and wet Spring, 33 took the option of rescheduling with seven days' notice.
For those fixtures that remained, ‘Storm Noa’ left its mark with 25 cancellations, including at all five Premier T20 venues.
The only game that was planned in County Division One, at Truro, was also called off on the day with ground conditions too wet.
Elsewhere, play was possible ‘ around the coast’ at Tintagel, Perranporth, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan, Constantine and Veryan.
This Saturday, 10 games have been rescheduled including the County Division One fixtures at Falmouth against Penzance seconds and St Erme v Redruth seconds.
On Sunday, Cornwall begin their NCCA T20 campaign by hosting Wiltshire at Wadebridge with games at 11am and 2.30pm.
Cornwall warmed up with a game against their Development XI at Truro on Sunday with skipper Paul Smith in impressive form, hitting eight sixes in an unbeaten 82.
The NCCA competition began across the country but no play was possible at six of the eight venues, including Wiltshire against Devon at Salisbury. The other Group Two fixture saw Dorset win both games against Herefordshire at Sherborne School.