SOMERSET bowler Ned Leonard has signed a one-year contract extension.
The 20-year-old made his First Class and List A debuts for Somerset in 2021.His current contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but he has now put pen to paper on an extension until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.
The former Millfield student, who plays his club cricket for Bridgwater and has represented Devon County CC on a number of occasions, joined the Somerset Academy in the autumn of 2017.
He has also represented England at Under-19 level.After signing his new contract extension, Leonard said: “I’m really happy to have signed for another year. I’ve been here for three years now and I’m excited to keep playing cricket for Somerset.
"I want to play as much first-team cricket as I can, put in some good performances and keep on improving because I absolutely love playing for Somerset.”
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry is pleased that Leonard will continue his development with the club.
“Ned is an exciting talent and, given the development that he has shown in his time with the club, we are delighted that he has agreed to extend his current contract through to at least the end of the 2024 season.
"It means so much to everyone involved here at the club when a young player progresses through the Somerset Pathway into the Somerset squad, as Ned did by joining the staff in November 2020, and it’s really pleasing to see him now agree a further extension to enable him to keep progressing his career.
"His attitude and desire to improve have been outstanding and we continue to see the rewards of that work ethic, as his ability to generate lateral movement and pace move him closer to First XI selection.
"We are all excited to continue to have the opportunity to support that journey and watch his career propel him towards achieving his aspirations within the game.”