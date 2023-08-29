THE Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League arrives at the penultimate weekend of games with still plenty to be decided across the divisions, writes Michael Weeks.
The destination of the Premier League title swung in Wadebridge’s direction after they won their top-of-the-table clash at Penzance by 57 runs. With two games to play Wadebridge have extended their lead to 17 points.
They have now won their last nine games going back to late June and gained 99 points out of the last 100.
At St Clare, Matt Robins (75) and Matt Butler (66) put on 132 for the first wicket but the home side fought back to restrict the target to 213 on a Duckworth Lewis calculation, after a rain delay reduced the overs to 46 per side.
A sensational spell from Callum Wilson determined the result. He got a hat-trick,removing Chris Gibson then with the first two balls of his next over Jack Paull and Christian Purchase. Two balls later he knocked over Greg Smith and the hosts were in trouble at 31-4.
He went on to bowl Simon Keene at 49-5 and returned to take the final wicket to end with 6-42. Elliot Dunnett chipped in with 3-21, including the wicket of Ben Seabrook who was ninth out for 45.
The innings ended at 155 with six overs remaining.
Penzance will be looking for a favour from Werrington who host Wadebridge on Saturday. They remain fourth despite losing at St Just in a high-scoring game.
Neil Curnow (69), Dominic Angove and Max Waller got half-centuries as the home side posted 293-7. Mark Gribble made 89 as Werrington replied with 214, Ellis May took 4-45.
Hayle have given themselves a relegation lifeline after a nine-wicket home win over Helston. Matt Jacka took 5-14 and the home side romped home with Sam Mycock unbeaten on 45.
It leaves Helston 27 points ahead of Hayle, and still work to do to ensure safety.
It also set the nerves jangling in the Redruth camp who are now in real danger, just 20 points ahead of Hayle.
The Reds only picked up three points at Callington as their losing run extended to six games and have gained just 20 points in the process.
Needing 119, Liam Lindsay and Graham Wagg both made 39 in the six-wicket win to leave Callington 30 points off the bottom.
Hayle are at St Just on Saturday and Redruth host Helston in a game with plenty at stake.
Camborne ensured their survival with a good win at St Austell in a game reduced to 33 overs by showers. Steve Kevern made 54 not out in the 115-7 before the MacDonald brothers stole the show, with Jacob taking four wickets and Alfie three to spin Camborne to a 38-run DLS victory.
Standings after 16 /18 games: Wadebridge 262 pts, Penzance 245, St Austell 199, Werrington 189, St Just 184, Camborne 175, Callington 165, Helston 162, Redruth 155, Hayle 135.
In County Division One, Truro have a nine-point advantage over Falmouth with two to play.
Truro’s game at Grampound Road was interrupted three times by rain after a delayed start. The ‘Road’ were bowled out for 91 with Adam Price most economical with figures of 9-6-7-3. Charlie Kent (28) gave Truro a vital win as they lost six wickets getting the DLS target of 80.
Falmouth kept the pressure on with a 46-run home win over Beacon in a 47-over game after a delayed start. Marco van Biljon with 110 set up the 226-8 with Darren Proctor taking three wickets in his 500th first-team game. Jordan and Jack Thomas made fifties for the visitors.
Paul’s title hopes look to have gone following a 74-run defeat at Mullion. They are now 20 points off the pace.
Lanhydrock’s bottom place was confirmed after a nine-wicket home defeat by Roche, who have moved out of the drop zone as a result.
Redruth seconds are 11 points behind after losing at home to Newquay by 146 runs with Grant Stone making 82..
At St Erme, Kyle Van Rooyen was at it again, taking 5-10 to bowl Penzance seconds out for 58, then hitting 52 not out in just four overs to secure the quickest of 10-wicket wins.
Standings after 20 /22 games: Truro 300 pts, Falmouth 291, Paul 280, Beacon 234, St Erme 234, Mullion 231, Penzance II 230, Newquay 227, Grampound Road 201, Roche 174, Redruth II 163, Lanhydrock 112.
Elsewhere, there were three ties including both title contenders in Division Three East – Ladock at Boconnoc and Callington thirds at home to Grampound Road.
Liskeard tied in their Division Four derby at Menheniot. It was close elsewhere as well, as Tideford scrapped a vital one-run home win over Launceston, whose second team beat Buckland by one run at Lawhitton.
Constantine (3 West), Duloe (5 East) and Saltash St Stephens (6 East) won their respective titles over the weekend.