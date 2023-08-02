IN the Bond Timber Cornwall Premier League, a few scattered showers meant a DLS calculation was required in some games, writes Michael Weeks.
Just an over was lost at Wadebridge where the leaders comfortably beat Helston by seven wickets after being set 118 in 49 overs.
Opener Billy Taylor made 57 for Helston before being eighth out. Callum Wilson reduced the visitors to 7-3 before returning to claim the impressive figures of 9.2-1-12-6. Kevin Renecke (62no) and Matt Robins (30) added 83 for Wadebridge’s first wicket before victory came in the 32nd over.
Penzance remain a point behind after comprehensively winning at Callington by eight wickets.
Callington gave another debut to a first-class player – Graham Wagg – formerly of Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan.
He obliged with 52 at Moores Park but got no real support as Callington were dismissed for 110, with Greg Smith and Andrew Libby sharing six wickets.
Smith (53) and Jack Paull (46) added 103 for Penzance’s first wicket before Aiden Libby removed both to claim a bowling point as the win came in the 25th over.
Hayle moved off the bottom with a two-wicket win at Redruth, achieving a DLS target of 102 in 47 overs with three overs to spare.
It was thanks to an unbeaten 37 from Matt Lello to add to his 3-24.
For Hayle, Tom Sharp 10-2-9-3 and for the Reds Ellis Whiteford 10-5-11-3 bowled well.
St Just’s improvement continued, dismissing St Austell for 99 at Cape Road. Nic Whitelaw (4-24) and Ben Stevens (3-24) did the damage. Max Waller’s unbeaten 51 steered St Just to a nine-wicket success.
Mark Gribble (65) and Adam Hodgson (52) saw Werrington post 233-8 at home to Camborne. The target was reduced to 224 in 48 overs but the visitors were bowled out for 181 with an over remaining. Jamie Goldsworthy made 42 and Mark Taskis took four wickets.
In County Division One, Falmouth and Truro both won but Paul lost ground with a seven-wicket defeat at Roche after being dismissed for 125.
Ben Meek (4-23) and Marco Van Biljon (3-19) bowled Lanhydrock out for 109 at Falmouth. John Richardson (50no) and James Tomlinson (34no) secured the eight-wicket victory.
It was closer for Truro at home to Redruth Seconds who fielded eight under-18s. Joe Clifton-Griffiths (3-9) and Daniel Viner (3-13) bowled Truro out for 133 with Jaco Van Greunan making 55. The Reds were dismissed for 115 with over six overs remaining.
At Beacon, Kyle Van Rooyen (74) and Jack Evans (64) set up a 60-run win for St Erme.
Newquay are up to fourth after winning at Penzance by 42 runs. Joe Crane (78) and Ryan Peter-Budge (71) were in the runs, despite Hugh Williams taking 6-32. Ryan Edwards made 109 in the reply of 202.
Harry Gregory got 62 and Tom Orpe 55 as Grampound Road won at home to Mullion by 14 runs despite Jamie Dalrymple making 71.