THE second round of fixtures in this year’s Eden Motorhomes Division Two T20 Cup takes place tonight with several intriguing encounters.
It’s last chance saloon for Bude to qualify as they welcome South Petherwin to Crooklets in Group G (6.15pm).
With just two fixtures per team in the three-team groups, Holsworthy beat Bude in their opener by five wickets to take control.
Callington Seconds can guarantee their spot in the last eight if they see off their Werrington counterparts at Moores Park (6.15pm).
Cally eased to victory over Luckett on matchday one in Group F and can make the final game between Werrington and Luckett a dead rubber if they come out on top.
St Minver are in a similar situation to Bude when they take on Wadebridge Seconds at home in Group E.
The two sides met recently in the league with the town club coming out on top.
St Minver are missing several key players including Ben, Rob and Charlie Hawken while Elliott Dodd remains out injured.
Elsewhere tonight, there is also the one outstanding Rosevear Cup tie later (6.15pm) as Division Four title-chasers Liskeard visit one-league higher St Neot in a local derby.
The winners will face Menheniot-Looe Seconds in the second-round.