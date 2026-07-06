Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Five East round-up – Saturday, July 4
LANHYDROCK Seconds got back on the winning trail with a comfortable seven-wicket success at home to their struggling Luckett counterparts on Saturday.
The visitors were bundled out for just 96 as Jamie Taylor (3-28) and Brian Barnicoat (2-16) shared five wickets.
Paige Clements made a resolute 20 at the end, but despite Dan Pearce’s 2-25, the home side - who stay second - eased to victory which included unbeaten twenties from Mark Trudgeon (21no) and Josh Taylor (25no).
They sit 24 points clear of fellow hopefuls Menheniot-Looe who eased to a five-wicket home success over Gunnislake.
Robert Cowley took the prized wicket of Dan Pethick for a rare nought, and although Gunni batted their 40 overs, they could only muster 120-9, the best being a patient 21 from opener Jamie Wright, although bits and pieces from Brian Martin (13no), Stephen Lees (12) and Ian Dawe (11) helped.
Cornwall Over 60s players Stuart Adams and Hugh Rogers impressed, the latter taking 1-11 from his 10 overs to start, before Adams took 5-21 from his allocation.
In response, Rogers’ 34 and a quickfire 47 from skipper Marc Wright took Menheniot-Looe to 93-1 before the visitors got some late reward via Daniel Davies (2-47) and Dawe (2-12).
Isaac Jago carried his bat for 115 not out as Pencarrow cruised to a 134-run win at bottom side Holsworthy Seconds.
He put on 71 with opening partner Jack Carter (32) before a 95-run stand with Jake Boyling (34) got them to 223-5.
The Trees were missing several players and were bundled out for just 89, chairman Eddie Thomson claiming 5-13 from his five overs after Loic Pennington had taken 2-15 from seven overs.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Buckland Monachorum won at Bugle, while Newquay Seconds edged to a 10-run victory at Launceston Seconds.
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