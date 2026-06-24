Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 20
LANHYDROCK fell to a third defeat on the spin as St Austell Seconds left with a 68-run victory.
The Bodmin side were in a spot of bother as Archie Connolly (41) and James Carter (38) put on 74 for the first wicket, however once they were separated, they roared back as Christian James took 3-27 from his seven overs, the same figures as Australian off-spinner Sam Remedios, as the Saints were 181 all out.
With Pakistani opener Amir Khan (30) back, Lanhydrock fancied their chances, but after he and Remedios put on 28, the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion to be dismissed for just 113. Number 10 Ryan Butler added 31 late on. Carter’s fine all-round day continued as he took 5-29 with his off-spin.
A makeshift Callington Seconds went fourth following a fine one-wicket success at their Werrington counterparts.
Braces for Zak Newton-Jenkins and fellow seamer Ryan Hodge had the Greens in the ascendency with Werrington 110-6.
Cousins Ben (52) and Dan (45no) Jenkin rebuilt the innings to finish on 216-8, a total that looked a way off when Cally slipped to 86-3 in the 17th over with Rich Brown out for 31.
Liam Hunn made 42 but at 166-8 the game looked up, that was until Jim Shorten (28) found support from tailenders Chris Bennett (10no) and Harvey Poad (5no).
Menheniot-Looe secured a third win since promotion as they beat winless Bude by three wickets.
Bude were in a good position at 115-3, that was until Alex Caddy’s 5-17 ripped through the lower order as Mike Maiden (2-31) provided fine support.
A chase of 142 was never going to be easy on a tough pitch, but forties from Aussie Lachie Embleton (42) and skipper Steve Kidd (44no) secured a priceless 19 points.
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