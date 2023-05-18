JOSH Davey has joined Leicestershire on a short-term loan agreement this week.
The 32-year-old, who grew up playing for Bury St Edmunds CC and has played recreational cricket for Clevedon CC, first joined Somerset in 2014. Since then, he has established himself as an integral member of the First XI squad across all three formats, claiming more than 230 wickets and contributing vital tail end runs.The loan deal, which is for County Championship cricket only, has seen the Scotland international join the Foxes for their four-day fixture against Worcestershire before returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground ahead of this season’s Vitality Blast.
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry outlined the reasoning behind the decision.
“With the availability of our current pace attack, of which Josh is a vital element, there will be occasions when a player will miss out on selection. Whilst Josh wasn’t named in the squad for Middlesex, both Josh and ourselves felt that it was important for him to play competitive cricket if an opportunity was available,"" he said.
"This loan arrangement will enable this to happen and is therefore beneficial to all three parties. We look forward to seeing Josh perform this week before welcoming him back to Taunton in time for the Blast.”