The 32-year-old, who grew up playing for Bury St Edmunds CC and has played recreational cricket for Clevedon CC, first joined Somerset in 2014. Since then, he has established himself as an integral member of the First XI squad across all three formats, claiming more than 230 wickets and contributing vital tail end runs.The loan deal, which is for County Championship cricket only, has seen the Scotland international join the Foxes for their four-day fixture against Worcestershire before returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground ahead of this season’s Vitality Blast.