By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST (SATURDAY)
Gunnislake 257-5 (40), Launceston 130 (33.2).
GUNNISLAKE bounced back to form on Saturday with an emphatic win over Launceston Seconds at Hawksmoor.
Launceston won the reverse fixture in a thriller, and invited Gunnislake to bat on a dry and cracked surface.
But after 15 overs the hosts, helped by a generous helping of extras, raced along to 103-3 which included 48 from opener Dan Pethick who hit some lovely off drives and savage pulls.
Russ Holloway, playing with elegance, and captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah, with some lusty blows, kept the pressure on Launceston, and although Dinesh was caught and bowled for 45, Holloway continued to finish 71 not out in their total of 257-5. Nobody took more than one wicket for Launceston although Indy Worth (1-23) went at less than four an over.
Gunnislake opened with the gentle swing of Lee Roberts and the off-spin of James Boundy (1-17 off 10), and after 12 overs, Launceston had crawled to 17-1.
Will Mansfield got a couple away but after he departed, the run-rate kept flying as they reached 77-3 after 20 overs with skipper Josh Theobald out for a quickfire 16, well caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Pethick.
Needing nine an over for 20 overs is a huge ask and after the hosts turned to regular opening bowler Thirupuvanarah and Holloway.
They kept the pressure up and when Glyn Hutchings was run out after a mix-up, for 27, the writing was on the wall.
Wickets fell a regular intervals, with Launceston offering a grateful home team three wickets caught and bowled.
Then, almost without warning, the last three wickets fell in eight balls and Launceston were all out for 130. Holloway took 4-29, with three for Dinesh (3-31), to complete a fine match for both players.
Comments
