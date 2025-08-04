Russ Holloway, playing with elegance, and captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah, with some lusty blows, kept the pressure on Launceston, and although Dinesh was caught and bowled for 45, Holloway continued to finish 71 not out in their total of 257-5. Nobody took more than one wicket for Launceston although Indy Worth (1-23) went at less than four an over.