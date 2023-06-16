BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE PREVIEW FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 17
HAMPSHIRE all-rounder Ian Holland is set to make his debut for Callington tomorrow in their huge local derby with Werrington in the ECB Cornwall Premier League (1pm).
The two sides met in the Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup semi-final on Wednesday night which Werrington edged by just five runs, and another close encounter is expected at Moores Park.
Both sides have won just one of their first five games, and with Hayle not far behind despite having not won yet, whoever loses could find themselves propping up the rest of the division.
Werrington welcome back in-form paceman Sam Hockin and give a first Saturday appearance of the season to batsman Tom Lyle after a prolific start to the season.
Out go the unavailable duo of paceman Jordan Duke and off-spinner Mark Taskis.
Holland becomes the fourth pro to turn out for Cally this summer following Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) and Nick Gubbins (Hampshire).
Holland who plays international cricket for the United States of America, is set to open the bowling and bat in the top order.
Cally are missing several key players including the Wilkinson brothers – Fred (wicket-keeper) and George (off-spin bowler) and opening batsman Aidan Libby.
Sixteen-year-old batsman James Brenton gets a debut having racked up the runs in the seconds, while Alex Robinson takes the gloves. Blaze Eigenmann also comes into the side.
CALLINGTON v Werrington: Toby May, Luke Brenton (capt), Ian Holland, Liam Lindsay, Ben Ellis, Nick Parker, James Brenton, Alex Robinson (wkt), Ryan Brown, Blaze Eigenmann, Harry Sawyers.
WERRINGTON at Callington: Ben Smeeth, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Tom Lyle, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Sam Willis, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Rob Dymond.
Other fixtures (1pm): Falmouth v Truro, Mullion v Beacon, St Erme v Newquay.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK have won just once so far this summer and will hope that home comforts can inspire them when in-form Penzance Seconds make the trip up from West Cornwall.
Penzance are nicely in mid-table and if they win their game in-hand would be as high as fourth.
Lanhydrock meanwhile are bottom, level on points with Grampound Road, but most importantly are 14 adrift of Redruth Seconds who are third from last.
Skipper Simon Benney is able to welcome back overseas player Viraj Hadkar from injury and names a similar side to the one hammered by promotion-hopefuls Truro last weekend.
Both of the bottom two would be out of that area if they win their games in-hand, but Lanhydrock must start to improve their batting, having collected just 13 bonus points with the willow so far.
LANHYDROCK v Penzance 2: Jamie Eldridge, James Starkie-Old, Viraj Hadkar, Sam Guerin, Ben Attfield, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Ryan Butler, Ross Keast, Ruben Turner, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
DIVISION TWO EAST
THE top two in the division meet at St Blazey on Saturday as they welcome Callington Seconds to the Philip Varcoe Sports Ground.
Blazey bounced back from their defeat at Tintagel with a four-wicket success over Bude last weekend while Callington’s unbeaten start came to an end as Holsworthy ran out 30-run winners at Moores Park.
Callington have several changes with wicket-keeper James Moon and bowler Spencer Whatley dropped down to the thirds. In come Mohammad Durrani-Zubair and Ben Alford.
CALLINGTON SECONDS at St Blazey: Tom Neville (capt), Toby Beresford-Power, Chris Simpson, Peter Tancock, Richard Brown, Mohammad Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Jim Shorten, Ben Alford, Spencer Ham, David Bolland, Harvey Poad.
Two other in-form sides meet at Ladycross as Werrington and Holsworthy clash for the first time ever in a league match.
The Trees have worked their way up the Cornish cricket pyramid since joining in 2008 while Werrington’s second string have been in County Division One for the last several years before dropping out last summer.
Werrington will start as marginal favourites, particularly as Holsworthy are missing captain Ryan Walter, all-rounder Aiden Gerry and wicket-keeper Chris Pomeroy.
The visitors do have opener Jack May and batsman Brendan Harris back, while Dan Smith makes his first appearance of the season along with bowler Will Priest.
The hosts will hope to continue their recent trend at home of knocking up big scores, but also have a few out as Tom Lyle and Rob Dymond are in the first team and opening bowler Jordan Duke is also missing. Stand-in wicket-keeper Dan Warring is out which means call-ups from the thirds for Dan Jenkin and Simon Bishop, the latter who will keep.
WERRINGTON SECONDS v Holsworthy: Rob May, Marley May, Dan Howgill, Hugh Tomkinson, James Adams, Mark Hodgson, Simon Bishop (wkt), Dan Jenkin, Jason Seldon, Ian Worsnip, Ian Searle.
HOLSWORTHY at Werrington Seconds: Jack May, Matt Shepherd (capt), Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jack Greening, Brendan Harris (wkt), Dan Smith, Ryan Bridgeman, Rob Mitchell, Lewis Chidley, Will Priest, Graham Wild.
SOUTH Petherwin enjoyed a crucial success at home to bottom side Menheniot-Looe on Saturday and they will hope for more of the same when Tintagel visit.
The Knights lost at Werrington having been well positioned at nearly 200-1 before eventually going down by 32 runs in pursuit of 291, and skipper Ryan Pooley names a strong side.
Bowling all-rounder Gyles Reynolds is back while Aaron Washer, who scored an unbeaten 50 and took 5-10 on the same ground a couple of weeks back, is also named in the team.
Wicket-keeper Sam Abbott is also available and comes back in.
Petherwin have four players from last week’s team missing in the shape of Adrian Warne, Tom Rickard, Adrian Clements and Phil Pridham. In come wicket-keeper Michael Townsend, Ollie Peterson, Connor Warne and Tarran Davey.
SOUTH PETHERWIN v Tintagel: Michael Bolt, Andrew Brenton, Sam Pengelly, Paul Clements, Jacob Masters (capt), Billy Martin, Mike Townsend (wkt), Kevin Horrell, Ollie Peterson, Connor Warne, Tarran Davey.
TINTAGEL at South Petherwin: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe, Ryan Pooley (capt), Aaron Washer, Sam Abbott (wkt), Jordan Blanchard, Adrian Pooley, Gyles Reynolds, Matt Pethick, Ben Jarram, Dan Jn Baptiste.
BUDE were beaten at St Blazey last Saturday and visit in-form Wadebridge Seconds.
The Bridge have won five on the spin to move up to third and look the side best placed to track down St Blazey in the pursuit for promotion.
Bude have three wins and three defeats so far, plus three rain-offs, and will start as underdogs at Egloshayle Park.
Skipper Warren Rumble is without batsman Gordon Wint following his decision to leave last Saturday after just four overs, while regular wicket-keeper Tom Lush is once again missing and his stand-in last week, Matt Mansbridge, is resting his troublesome knee.
That means Harry Dymond will take the gloves on his return to the team while all-rounder James Sharman is also available. Morwenstow AFC legend Will Bryant is in for a rare appearance.
BUDE at Wadebridge Seconds: Wayne Adams, James Sharman, Warren Rumble (capt), Matt Whitefield, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Williams, James Turner, Harry Dymond (wkt), Brett Hunter, Jonathan Garner, Will Bryant.
ST MINVER are solidly in mid-table at present and welcome another side going along steadily in St Austell Seconds.
Minver were five-wicket winners at Luckett last week, while St Austell were eight-wicket losers at their Wadebridge counterparts.
The home side bring back opener Ben Hawken in place of Matt Gilbert although the in-form Mark Turner is missing and replaced by Ben Lamb.
The rest of the side remains unchanged.
ST MINVER v St Austell Seconds: Ben Hawken, Antony Ash, Ryan Pooley, Jonny Centini (capt), Keron Persaud, Alek Gill, Ben Lamb, Rob Hawken, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery.
IT’S a case of last-chance saloon for Luckett and Menheniot-Looe when they face off at Chapel Field.
Both teams are yet to win and the loser will need a remarkable run of form to have any chance.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON endured a difficult afternoon at Callington Thirds last weekend with two players suffering probably season-ending injuries.
Just 8.1 overs were possible as a visiting fielder suffered a serious knee injury, while wicket-keeper James Setterington broke his thumb earlier in the contest.
However they have to pick themselves up when they travel to St Neot.
The hosts have been hit and miss so far this summer but racked up an impressive 287-7 against strugglers Saltash St Stephens last time out.
Launceston are now third bottom, just 12 points above Saltash St Stephens, and need to start picking up some results.
Callington are at home once more when they take on league leaders St Austell Thirds.
Although Cally are 31 points behind the Saints, they do have two games in-hand and a win would significantly reduce the gap.
Other fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc v Saltash St Stephens, Newquay 2 v Pencarrow, Roche 2 v Ladock, Tideford v Grampound Road 2.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
THE top four meet tomorrow with plenty to be gained.
Leaders Liskeard have an awkward trip to second-placed Werrington Thirds to contend with, particularly if the hosts bowl like they did last Saturday in bowling out Buckland Monachorum for just 37.
Liskeard racked up a huge 346-3 at St Minver Seconds last Saturday with Kiwi Ben Millar smashing a remarkable 215 not out.
If he plays then the home side could be in for a long afternoon.
The winners of Launceston Seconds and their Lanhydrock counterparts will have enjoyed a perfect Saturday.
Both sides have lost just once, although the visitors arrive with a full-strength line-up compared to the hosts who have players missing.
St Minver are in mid-table and they will look to bounce back against Liskeard when they head to Menheniot-Looe Seconds.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
BUDE Seconds moved to within four points of the top after leaders Duloe lost at Newquay Thirds last Saturday, and the Seasiders will be confident of another large haul of points when St Neot Seconds visit.
St Neot are doing okay and narrowly lost at Foxhole last weekend, but Bude are in with a shout of an instant return to Division Four.
Bude will hope for a favour from their Holsworthy counterparts who welcome Duloe.
Holsworthy were beaten narrowly by visiting Roche Thirds and have struggled this term despite being competitive in nearly every game.
Third takes on fourth at the Sports Centre as South Petherwin Seconds head down to Newquay.
They won a thriller at Gunnislake last weekend having posted 278-9, and their hard-hitting side will fancy their chances of another big total on the small pitch at Newquay.
However, the home side are going well themselves and are right in touch in the battle to go up.
Tintagel Seconds were heavily depleted last weekend and were hammered by St Austell Fourths, and will hope for an improvement when Roche Thirds visit.
Roche have won two on the spin after a slow start, but the Knights will back themselves provided key players return.
Werrington Fourths lost at Bude last time out and travel to St Austell, while Gunnislake will look to return to winning ways when they travel down to Foxhole.
DIVISION SIX EAST
LAUNCESTON Thirds fell off top spot last week after losing at new leaders Saltash St Stephens and they will back themselves to return to winning ways when they visit their Menheniot-Looe counterparts.
Menheniot conceded last time out against Tideford, as did Luckett Seconds to Boconnoc.
Luckett are scheduled to be on the road once more when they head down to Bodmin College to take on Lanhydrock Thirds.
Other fixture (1pm): Saltash St Stephens 2 v Boconnoc 2.