SOMERSET were left frustrated at Taunton yesterday as Hampshire hung on for a draw, thanks to a superb defensive display by Nick Gubbins.
Somerset looked all set to win their latest County Championship match when the visitors slipped to 115-7, from an overnight 34-2, needing 55 more runs to avoid an innings defeat, before Gubbins (50no) and Liam Dawson (68no) produced a match-saving stand of exactly 100 either side of tea.
Gubbins' marathon vigil lasted 241 balls, while Dawson hit 14 fours and a six, and together they frustrated a home bowling attack in which 19-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who claimed 3-67 from 37 overs, excelled.
Somerset's young team, including three teenagers, had to settle for 12 points from a game they dominated, while their opponents took 10.
The result leaves Somerset fifth in the Division One table.