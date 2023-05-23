LEWIS Gregory has been re-appointed as Somerset captain for the 2023 Vitality Blast, whilst Tom Abell will focus on his responsibilities as club captain and skipper of the club’s red-ball side.
It is a role that Lewis has held previously with a good deal of success as director of cricket, Andy Hurry explained.
“Lewis led us to the final of the Blast in 2021 and he also achieved success leading the Trent Rockets in the Hundred Last year. He has a great amount of experience in short-format cricket both in England and overseas, and he has acquired extensive tactical knowledge through those experiences which he will be able to draw from,@ he said.
"There is no doubt that those tactical insights will benefit this group of players even further during this year’s competition.
"I know that he is really excited about the players in our squad this year and is relishing the opportunity to progress and build on the levels of T20 cricket that we have played in recent years.”
Following his re-appointment, Gregory said: “It’s an incredible honour to lead this team and it is a responsibility that I love.
"Tommy did an incredible job for us last year and nearly took us all the way, so hopefully we can build on that and give the Somerset members and supporters something to cheer about come Finals Day this summer.
“We’ve got a really good squad, and although some of them are still young, they’ve already got a lot of experience at the top level.
"It’s an exciting group and there’s a genuine buzz around the dressing room this year. We can’t wait to get the season started against Hampshire Hawks on Wednesday.”