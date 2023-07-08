SOMERSET reached their third T20 Blast Finals Day in succession with a five-wicket win over Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Taunton last night.
Captain Lewis Gregory made an unbeaten 57 from 34 deliveries as Somerset recovered from 62-5 to reach their target of 158 with three balls to spare.
Notts won the toss and chose to bat but lost three wickets inside four overs before scrambling to 157-6 ,with Craig Overton taking 2-23 from four overs.
Somerset will now play Surrey, who beat Lancashire, in one of the semi-finals at Edgbaston next Saturday.
Gregory said: "Our bowlers were terrific, as they have been all competition, and although there were one or two things we could have done better at the end of their innings, I was pleased with how we were with the ball.
"Obviously, the batting did not go as it has done in the group games and when I went in the situation was far from ideal, to say the least.
"But there is a great belief among the team this season and we find different ways to win.
"Now we face Surrey in the semi-finals, which will be tough, but we fear no-one in the competition and I want to return from Edgbaston with that trophy."