Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, May 17
ST NEOT bounced back from their defeat to leaders Werrington Thirds by thrashing neighbours Lanhydrock Seconds.
The villagers were boosted by the inclusion of Chris Rogers and Toby Haley, and they racked up an imposing 279-6 against their understrength hosts.
Opener Jack Kent led the way with 80 before Haley (56) and Chris Simpson (60) provided the acceleration. Soma Smith (2-42) was the pick of the home attack.
Lanhydrock mustered 135 all-out in response as only Stuart Giles (26), Nathanael James (29) and Peter Pretorious (31) got going.
All seven of the visiting attack were in the wickets with Simpson’s 3-29 the best.
Liskeard secured a comfortable victory over visiting Tideford at Lux Park.
Anton Luiten returned to form for the visitors with 70, but of the rest only opener Jared Connop (32) really got in as they were dismissed for an under-par 181.
The returning JJ Webber took 4-44 while Andrew Cobb (2-21) and Brijesh Desai (2-26) proved difficult to get away.
Liskeard’s reply was led by opener Andrew Ware’s unbeaten 74 and with the visitors sending down 40 extras, bits and pieces from the rest were more than enough. Chris Anderson (1-27) went at just three an over.
Duloe’s bowlers had a day they’ll never forget at St Blazey before their batsmen nearly pulled off a miracle.
St Blazey’s openers James Holt (130) and L Todd (77) put on 239 as they amassed a massive 361-7, not helped by a staggering 77 extras. Simon Massey (3-54) was the pick of the attack.
But to Duloe’s credit they were 319 all-out themselves as Thomas Turpin struck 114 and Aaron Conway 69.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds were thrashed by 136 runs at their Newquay counterparts.
The hosts racked up 218-3 with the visitors 82 all-out with only Marc Wright (20) reaching double figures.