CORNWALL'S cricketers have won through to the NCCA T20 Finals Day for the first time following two wins over Devon at Cornwood, writes Michael Weeks.
In the first game, Devon were bowled out for 123 thanks to a Lewis Goldsworthy hat-trick (4-35) to end the innings.
In the reply, Christian Purchase made 34 at the top of the order. A new signing from Shropshire, Xavier Clarke, made 11 on debut and professional Will MacVicar got 20 but wickets fell regularly.
In a tense finish, seven runs were needed off four balls before Tommy Surgess hit a four through the covers and a six over mid-wicket to claim a three-wicket victory.
The second game was far more comfortable with an eight-wicket success gained with almost eight overs to spare.
Spinners Goldsworthy and Max Trythonos took three wickets each to bowl Devon out for 120, with professional Calum Haggett (40) a key dismissal at 96-3.
He was run out from a direct hit from Chris Gibson. Purchase hit 66 with six sixes and six fours off 31 balls in an opening stand of 95. Gibson was unbeaten on 49.
Cornwall will play Hertfordshire in the second semi-final at Tring on Sunday, May 21.
Berkshire take on Staffordshire earlier in the day.