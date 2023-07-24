Despite Werrington’s Rob May (4) and South Petherwin’s Adrian Warne (8) not getting going, Mount Ambrose’s Simon Johnson, who had earlier taken 3-27 from his nine overs, cracked 62 from just 58 balls with Tideford’s Anton Luiten (38) and Buckland Monachorum’s former Stoke Climsland and Liskeard opener Jim Maunder (31) also getting in.