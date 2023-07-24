SEVERAL local cricketers were part of the Cornwall side that reached The 50+ 2nd XI County Championship quarter-finals last Wednesday.
The Duchy saw off their Hertfordshire counterparts by four wickets at Perranporth having restricted their visitors to 179-6 from their 45 overs.
South Petherwin’s Kevin Horrell was in fine form with 2-22 from his nine overs after coming on as second change, while Luckett skipper Mark Southcott was tidy with 2-38 from his nine.
Callington’s Spencer Ham sent down his allocation for 48 without taking a wicket.
Despite Werrington’s Rob May (4) and South Petherwin’s Adrian Warne (8) not getting going, Mount Ambrose’s Simon Johnson, who had earlier taken 3-27 from his nine overs, cracked 62 from just 58 balls with Tideford’s Anton Luiten (38) and Buckland Monachorum’s former Stoke Climsland and Liskeard opener Jim Maunder (31) also getting in.
However it was the Johnson/Luiten partnership that proved decisive as they took Cornwall from 73-4 to 164-5 when Luiten was dismissed with just 16 required.
Their quarter-final sees them head to Henley to take on Berkshire next Wednesday (1pm).
A home semi-final against Kent or Nottinghamshire awaits the winners.
The Over 50s 1XI are through to the last 16 of the National Cup as well.
They have four wins and three defeats to their name from seven group games, and will face a tough task when they make the long trip up to Lancashire this Sunday (July 30).
If they can progress, a home quarter-final awaits a fortnight later against Cambridgeshire or Berkshire.