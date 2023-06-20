CORNWALL play their final NCCA Trophy group game this weekend in the knowledge a victory will give them a qualification for the quarter-finals on July 2, writes Michael Weeks.
They play Hertfordshire at North Mymms with the sides having recently met in the T20 semi-final at Tring last month.
Cornwall beat Bedfordshire at Redruth on Sunday by four wickets with three overs to spare, having been set 252.
With Penzance in action in the National Club Championship, Cornwall had to make six changes and a late one saw the recall of former captain Tom Sharp, who stood down a decade ago.
Sharp, who made his county debut 27 years ago before half of his team-mates were even born, wound back the clock to play a significant role.
He bowled ten crucial overs taking 2-32 which included the stumping of opener Sam Bates for 86.
Skipper George Thurstance made 85 but with Werrington’s Director of Cricket Adam Hodgson, in his first game for five years, taking 5-31, the run rate was maintained at five an over.
Cornwall’s reply got off to a great start with Helston’s Dan Jenkin making 33 on debut and adding 60 for the first wicket with Max Tryfonos, who went on to make 68, Will MacVicar made a solid unbeaten 84 to anchor the innings and Sharp (15) ensured there were no late alarms before Hodgson hit the winning runs.
In the Bond Timber Premier League, Penzance remain unbeaten after hitting a mammoth 348-9 at home to Helston with Christian Purchase scoring a century.
The victory followed by 150 runs. Niran Wijewardene top scored with 63 for the visitors.
On Sunday, Penzance beat Bath in the National Club Championship by five wickets with Chris Gibson making 78 to set up a last-16 visit to Potterne in Wiltshire on July 9.
St Austell lost for the first time when Redruth made 234 at Wheal Eliza with Sumiran Amonkar hitting 74 and Jack Hale 61. Mike Bone made 64 for the home side but Ellis Whiteford took 5-46 to secure victory.
St Just won an excellent game at Cape Road after Wadebridge made 260 with Kevin Renecke making 69 and James Turpin 57. Neil Curnow and Nic Whitelaw both got seventies in the St Just reply of 261-6.
Callington’s newest first-class player, Hampshire’s Ian Holland, made 49 on debut in the 160 all out at home to Werrington. The North Cornwall club repeated their Hawkey Cup success from a couple of days earlier to win by six wickets with Adam Hodgson making 54.
Hayle are still without a win after losing at home to Camborne by 32 runs. Liam Weeks hit 33 and Dan Stephens and Martin Jenkin shared six wickets.
In County Division One, only six points cover the top five teams.
With Paul not in action, Falmouth took over at the summit despite losing to Truro by 35 runs.
Jordan Thomas made 70 not out in Beacon’s 98-run win at Mullion.
Kian Burns got 74 not out to lead Penzance seconds to a six-wicket win at Lanhydrock and Michael Harding’s 81 enabled Newquay to a three-wicket success at St Erme.
Grampound Road are at the foot after their game against Roche was postponed to August.
Instead, the Road travelled to Wales and beat Sully Spartans by two wickets with two balls to spare in the National Village Cup.
They now have a last-16 game at home to Oxfordshire’s Horspath on July 2.