WERRINGTON Cricket Club legends Adam Hodgson and Paul Smith and Callington's Ben Ellis were part of the Cornwall team that picked up their first win of the season in the Durant Cricket National Counties Championship against Shropshire yesterday.
The travelling Duchy side dominated much of the three days at Bridgnorth before getting home by five wickets with just seven balls to spare.
Although Shropshire made 316 all out in their first innings, Cornwall ensured they had a 111-run lead going into the home side’s second knock.
Shropshire were then dismissed for 258 in 77.4 overs with Tommy Sturgess (4-54) and Ellis Whiteford (3-49) sharing seven wickets.
Cornwall then reached their target of 148, which had to be achieved within 24 overs, in 22.5 overs.
It was their first win in nine attempts at the venue, and just their second in 18 attempts in Shropshire.
Hodgson, who had made 34 opening in the first innings, made a steady 24 while Smith, who hammered 66 earlier in the match, was unbeaten on 14 when the winning runs came.
Ellis sent down 25 overs in the match at a cost of 105 without taking a wicket, although kept it tight compared to several others during the game.
The result leaves Cornwall with a 20-point lead at the top of the NCCA Western Division Two, and they are next in three-day action when they take on Wiltshire at St Austell starting on Sunday, August 6.
Their first game, which saw them pick up 12 points against Dorset at Truro, was heavily affected by the weather.
Weather-permitting, Hodgson is due to be back in action for Werrington on Saturday when they welcome Camborne in the ECB Cornwall Premier League, while Smith, who now lives in the Birmingham area, will turn out for Castle Bromwich CC in Division Three of the Warwickshire County League when they travel to Moseley Seconds.