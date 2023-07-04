Saturday, July 1
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Wadebridge 224-5 (J Turpin 111no, C McLachlan 51, extras 30), Callington 118 (Ryan Brown 23, F Wilkinson 23no; M Lawrence 3-26, C Wilson 2-21, M Robins 2-29). Wadebridge (20) beat Callington (3) by 106 runs.
Penzance – Penzance 176 (J Paull 88, J Ludlam 29, K Burns 22; J Goldsworthy 3-16, J MacDonald 3-33, R Downing 2-37), Camborne 180-6 (L Goldsworthy 95no, S Kevern 42; S Keene 3-24, D Lello 2-16). Camborne (20) beat Penzance (7) by four wickets.
Redruth – Werrington 218-3 (M Gribble 82no, A Hodgson 81no, S Hockin 33), Redruth 196 (T Whiteford 72, S Amonkar 46, C Johnson 20; M Taskis 3-55, S Willis 2-23). Werrington (20) beat Redruth (5) by 22 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 237-7 (M Bone 115no, A Bone 32, D Jarman 20, G Bone 20; S Mycock 4-48), Hayle 241-6 (S Mycock 101no, P Lello 48, T Marrion 36, M Jenkin 21no; G Bone 2-47). Hayle (18) beat St Austell (8) by four wickets.
St Just – Helston 161 (K Leathley 41, B Taylor 32, N Wijiwardene 27; M Waller 3-34, J Ralph 2-9, N Whitelaw 2-33, G May 2-37), St Just 148 (N Whitelaw 68, G May 26; N Wijewardene 4-37, B Bury 3-19, G Tregenza 2-35). Helston (18) beat St Just (7) by 13 runs.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Beacon – Beacon 113 (B James 48; F Bose 5-37, E Wright 3-19), Truro 116-4 (J Van Greunen 58no, C Kent 27; Jack Thomas 3-17). Truro (19) beat Beacon (3) by six wickets.
Falmouth – Falmouth 165 (extras 33, H Roberts 29, J Tomlinson 26, M Van Biljon 25, R Kellow 23; S May 4-33, T Trudgeon 2-47), Roche 129 (D Robotham 39, O Green 35, L Burr 23no; R Kellow 5-43, M Van Biljon 3-22). Falmouth (18) beat Roche (7) by 36 runs.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 292-6 (D Hoskings 86, C Roberts 77, A Lean 46, J Mingo 31; A Libby 4-34), Penzance 135 (W Bartlett 65, L Devine 27; M Roberts 5-35). Grampound Road (20) beat Penzance (5) by 157 runs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 171 (Jamie Eldridge 36, extras 32, J Trethewey 29, S Guerin 25; R Peter-Budge 3-31, J Howarth 3-40, R Burton 2-18), Newquay 175-4 (R Peter-Budge 77no, M Harding 40, J Howarth 25no; B Attfield 2-58). Newquay (20) beat Lanhydrock (5) by six wickets.
Mullion – Redruth 156-9 (C Davis 37no, E Stoddard 34, extras 31, C Williams 21; C Hearn 4-26, R Pascoe 3-25), Mullion 160-6 (J Edgar 69, extras 38; E Stoddard 2-22, J Pengilly 2-38). Mullion (19) beat Redruth (6) by four wickets.
St Erme – Paul 200-7 (K Collins 73, W Trenoweth 44; S Wilcock 3-46, J Evans 2-22), St Erme 120 (K Van Rooyen 41, S Wilcock 24, C Edgcombe 22; C Treloar 3-32, D Nicholls 3-41, M Skewes 2-17). Paul (20) beat St Erme (4) by 80 runs.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Luckett – Luckett 182-7 (M Brown 55, L Cole 50no; A Thomas 3-34, J Isbell 2-23), St Blazey 184-5 (M Porthouse 65no, J Carne 41, M Bennetts 40; M Southcott 2-19). St Blazey (18) beat Luckett (6) by five wickets.
Menheniot-Looe – St Austell 280-5 (J Carter 113no, O Sleeman 52, extras 35, T Rosevear 28, A Connolly 24, H Parkinson 20; M Jordan 2-32), Menheniot-Looe 141 (S Jordan 41, M Maiden 34, P Nance 22; O Sleeman 4-31, Q Jamal 2-7, B Sleeman 2-28). St Austell (20) beat Menheniot Looe (5) by 139 runs.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 228-7 (J Masters 65, P Clements 43, M Bolt 30, T Rickard 26no; A De Rosa 2-14, J Turner 2-53), Bude 229-5 (Matt Whitefield 82no, W Rumble 78, extras 35, W Adams 23; S Pengelly 3-27). Bude (18) beat South Petherwin (7) by five wickets.
St Minver – St Minver 256-8 (A Gill 86, B Hawken 54, extras 42, R Hawken 27; D Jn Baptiste 2-28, M Pethick 2-36), Tintagel 158 (A Pooley 45, J Burnard 28; A Gill 5-26, R Hawken 2-19). St Minver (20) beat Tintagel (7) by 98 runs.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 204-8 (J Cox 55, P Menhenick 43, R McLachlan 32, A Forward 28; J Greening 3-36, H Poggenpoel 2-24), Holsworthy 208-3 (J Greening 53no, A Gerry 39no, M Shepherd 32, J May 27, H Poggenpoel 23; R McLachlan 2-30). Holsworthy (19) beat Wadebridge (6) by seven wickets.
Werrington – Callington 314-4 (N Parker 111no, extras 63, T Neville 55, C Simpson 50), Werrington 221 (extras 46, J Adams 40, H Tomkinson 36, D Howgill 27, Z Zambuni 26, M May 24; S Ham 4-20, C Coates 2-11, C Simpson 2-34). Callington (20) beat Werrington (7) by 93 runs.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc – Pencarrow 121 (J Carter 40, G Derry 33; Joe Coates 3-19, G Spencer 2-25, C Taylor 2-42), Boconnoc 125-4 (J Niblett 68no, R Foot 22; T Jago 2-27). Boconnoc (20) beat Pencarrow (5) by six wickets.
Ladock – Ladock 272-5 (A Ridd 94, S Newland 68, extras 43, P Morgan 25, M Bray 24; R Westley 2-48), Saltash St Stephens 216-9 (S Yeo 64, S Renfree 46, C Helyer 40, D Cook 28; Rob Bray 2-40). Ladock (19) beat Saltash St Stephens (7) by 56 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 141 (E Mosley 36, C Jordan 27; J Law 3-29, M Bloomfield 2-15, R Hodge 2-32), Launceston 94 (T Theobald 22; H Willmott 5-10, E Mosley 2-7, J Burton 2-27). Newquay (18) beat Launceston (7) by 47 runs.
Roche – Callington 247-7 (A Robinson 95, B Allsop 44, J Moon 39, extras 33; A Green 3-40, M Trudgeon 2-28), Roche 251-8 (extras 44, M Trudgeon 41no, G Oakley 36, R Trethewey 33, L Phillips 32, J Connop 31; D Bolland 2-29, A Robinson 2-46, O Barnes 2-60). Roche (18) beat Callington (9) by two wickets.
St Neot – Grampound Road 275-9 (S Matthews 61, H Matthews 57, T Howard 52, extras 40, J Watt 20; D Masters 5-70, A Tamblyn 2-57), St Neot 150 (T Haley 79, extras 31; J Darling 6-26, H Matthews 2-41). Grampound Road (20) beat St Neot (7) by 125 runs.
Tideford – St Austell 303 (M Nile 82, extras 54, J Pook 47, A George 36, C Harris 36, B Carter 26; B Basterfield 3-35, D Lockett 2-29, O Bennett 2-75), Tideford 160-9 (D Lockett 46no, extras 43, O Bennett 22; C Harris 9-6-6-3, K Nile 2-30, B Carter 2-43). St Austell (19) beat Tideford (9) by 143 runs.
Sunday: Callington – Callington 281 (B Tancock 80, L Hunn 56, R Hodge 34, S Pluckrose 31; R Trethewey 4-60, J Meacock 2-50, O Green 2-59), Roche 241 (L Burr 72, extras 39, J Meacock 22no, O Green 21; S Pluckrose 4-41, R Hodge 2-26, J Wilkinson 2-49). Callington (20) beat Roche (10) by 40 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Bugle – Lanhydrock 287-9 (M Horne 91, J Heaver 35, M Trudgeon 33, extras 32, Jamie Taylor 27, G Jones 25no, F Walton 22; N Couchman 4-72, P Medhurst-Feeney 2-42, G Kennett 2-58), Bugle 97 (N Couchman 32, P Medhurst-Feeney 20no; D Harland 4-26, H Brown 2-17, G Jones 2-34). Lanhydrock (20) beat Bugle (6) by 196 runs.
Launceston – Liskeard 232-3 (A Ware 89no, A Cobb 83, J Cobb 30; A Cartwright 2-50), Launceston 135-7 (M Thomas 75no; S Rogers 2-27, A Cobb 2-33, M Mote 2-33). Liskeard (18) beat Launceston (4) by 97 runs.
St Blazey – Grampound Road 117 (T Manhire 34; R Stephens 3-18, R Gardside 3-28, R Carne 2-25), St Blazey 121-8 (S Rowse 25no, D Fitzpatrick 24; I Dean 2-17, P Lund 2-35). St Blazey (19) beat Grampound Road (6) by two wickets.
St Stephen – Buckland Monachorum 177-8 (G Elkington 51, J Maunder 49, G Richardson 23, D Elkington 21; K Prophet 4-21, A Le Masurier 2-29), St Stephen 178-2 (T Hooper 57no, A Gates 50no, extras 31, O Martin 30). St Stephen (19) beat Buckland Monachorum (5) by eight wickets.
Pencarrow – Wadebridge 235-6 (J Skinner 104, M Dyson 57, extras 31, D Livett 30; M Perett 4-50, R Cowley 2-39), Menheniot-Looe 185 (J Kidd 59, M Perrett 45, C Hitchens 20; D Nadarajan 7-29, S Gunner 2-30). Wadebridge (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (7) by 50 runs.
Werrington – Werrington 273-4 (B Uglow 101no, A Jenkin 89, extras 37, S Bishop 32; M Gilbert 2-63), St Minver 154-7 (B Lamb 45, M Gilbert 44, J Keast 22; B Uglow 3-8, D Jenkin 2-54). Werrington (18) beat St Minver (5) by 119 runs.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – South Petherwin 156-8 (M Clements 35, C Warne 31; Mike Taylor 3-23, C Carter 3-44), Bude 159-3 (Michael Taylor 91no, P Gliddon 23no; G Clements 2-34). Bude (19) beat South Petherwin (4) by seven wickets.
Holsworthy – St Neot 142 (M Bunt 26, A Kent 24, G Kent 23, D Brice 21; T Leveson 3-37, C Bingham 3-31, T Wonnacott 2-13, J O’Donoghue 2-13), Holsworthy 146-2 (B Hutchings 94no, L Piper 25). Holsworthy (20) beat St Neot (4) by eight wickets.
Newquay – Newquay 214-8 (T Backway 58, extras 31, S Millatt 30no, O Shams 28, R Bartley 23, N Tahir 23; D Thirpuvanarajah 3-43), Gunnislake 142-8 (extras 47, A Emmerson 24, L Roberts 24no; N Ismail 2-14, N Tahir 2-30). Newquay (19) beat Gunnislake (7) by 72 runs.
Foxhole – Roche 198-8 (T Eccleston 39, A Grimes 33, extras 31, H Meacock 30; B Sonley 4-38, T May 2-48), Werrington 168 (A Paynter 71, E Walters 39, extras 38; T Eccleston 5-30, H Meacock 4-34). Roche (19) beat Werrington (8) by 30 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 135-9 (T Mallet 42, S Ward 23, S Bennetts 23; J Baker 4-36, C Park 2-25), Duloe 141-3 (C Goldthorpe 55, J Baker 34). Duloe (19) beat St Austell (4) by seven wickets.
Tintagel – Foxhole 230-8 (S Hicks 62, W Bilkey 36, extras 36, C Jones 35, J Andrews 28, C Cole 24; J Ellis 4-39, S Roach 2-60), Tintagel 204 (S Harrison 93, J Insley 55; J Andrews 2-24, C Cole 2-51). Foxhole (20) beat Tintagel (9) by 26 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Bodmin College – Lanhydrock 191-7 (J Hawke 69, F Brown 46; M Lillyman 2-27, J Mitchell 2-43, J Matthews 2-43), Tideford 75 (extras 36; F Wilkinson 2-4, K Beer 2-6, A Cousens 2-21, F Brown 2-33). Lanhydrock (19) beat Tideford (4) by 116 runs.
Duloe – Boconnoc 229-5 (C Hampton-Stone 61, P Crocker 56no, M Jenkins 55, extras 30; G Dickens 2-30), Menheniot-Looe 160-8 (P Juckett 35no, extras 32, P Fenton 31, M Conbeer 26; S Rule 3-58). Boconnoc (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (6) by 69 runs.
Saltash St Stephens – Luckett 166-5 (A Smeeth 51, S Brown 39, B Williams 34no; M Cole 3-33), Saltash St Stephens 168-2 (D Nobes 64no, A Rennie 40, M Stevens 25no). Saltash St Stephens (17) beat Luckett (5) by eight wickets.