St Just – Helston 161 (K Leathley 41, B Taylor 32, N Wijiwardene 27; M Waller 3-34, J Ralph 2-9, N Whitelaw 2-33, G May 2-37), St Just 148 (N Whitelaw 68, G May 26; N Wijewardene 4-37, B Bury 3-19, G Tregenza 2-35). Helston (18) beat St Just (7) by 13 runs.