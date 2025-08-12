Division Two West: Camborne 2 (197-8) lost to Penzance 2 (198-7) by 3 wickets, Constantine (121) lost to Mullion (123-5) by 5 wickets, Helston 2 (127) lost to Stithians (218-4) by 6 wickets, St Just 2 (173) lost to St Ives (227-8) by 54 runs, Wendron (226-9) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (227-2) by 8 wickets.