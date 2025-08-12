Saturday, August 16
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Grampound Road (231) beat Helston (168) by 63 runs, Penzance (314-8) beat Redruth (146, revised target 257 from 36 overs) by 110 runs, Truro (151) lost to Callington (248-7) by 97 runs, Wadebridge (222-7) beat St Austell (216) by 6 runs, Werrington (261-7) beat St Just (252-8) by 9 runs.
County Division One: Beacon (188-7) lost to Perranporth (191-9) by 1 wicket, Hayle (307-4) beat Falmouth (125) by 182 runs, Paul (162) beat Roche (89) by 73 runs, St Austell 2 (127-8) beat Newquay (126) by 2 wickets, St Erme (98) lost to Camborne (272-5) by 174 runs.
Division Two East: Callington 2 (244-9) beat Luckett (243-5) by 1 wicket, Holsworthy (113-3) beat Werrington 2 (109) by 7 wickets, Lanhydrock (328-7) beat Bude (139) by 189 runs, St Austell 3 (226) lost to Wadebridge 2 (311-6) by 85 runs, St Blazey (160-3) beat St Minver (157) by 7 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (197-8) lost to Penzance 2 (198-7) by 3 wickets, Constantine (121) lost to Mullion (123-5) by 5 wickets, Helston 2 (127) lost to Stithians (218-4) by 6 wickets, St Just 2 (173) lost to St Ives (227-8) by 54 runs, Wendron (226-9) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (227-2) by 8 wickets.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (162) lost to Menheniot/Looe (168-3) by 7 wickets, Callington 3 (107) lost to South Petherwin (111-3) by 7 wickets, Roche 2 (267-4) beat Launceston (266-4) by 6 wickets, Saltash (222-4) beat Ladock (219-3) by 6 wickets, Tintagel (161-2) beat Grampound Road 2 (156) by 8 wickets.
Division Three West: Ludgvan (240-4) beat Truro 2 (182) by 58 runs, Mount Ambrose (208-5) beat Hayle 2 (207) by 4 wickets, Perranarworthal (173-7) beat Veryan (171-9) by 2 runs, Perranporth 2 (145-4) beat Barripper (143) by 6 wickets, Redruth 2 (237-4) beat Gulval (171-8) by 66 runs.
Division Four East: Menheniot/Looe 2 (80) lost to Duloe (81-1) by 9 wickets, Newquay 2 (246-7) beat Liskeard (200) by 46 runs, St Neot Taverners (184-8) lost to St Blazey 2 (187-2) by 8 wickets, St Stephen (301-5) beat Tideford (130) by 171 runs, Werrington 3 (213-7) beat Lanhydrock 2 (138) by 75 runs.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (226) beat St Erme 2 (134) by 92 runs, Crofty/Holman (336-3) beat Paul 2 (103) by 233 runs, Falmouth 2 (84-7) beat St Gluvias (83) by 3 wickets, Mullion 2 (216-6) lost to St Just 3 (278-6) by 62 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (394-6) beat Redruth 3 (177-9) by 217 runs.
Division Five East: Gorran (290-3) beat Grampound Road 3 (50) by 240 runs, Gunnislake (181) lost to Wadebridge 3 (183-4) by 6 wickets, Launceston 2 (161-8) lost to Holsworthy 2 (170-9) by 9 runs, Pencarrow (76-1) beat Newquay 3 (75) by 9 wickets, St Minver 2 (107) lost to Buckland Monachorum (110-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Five West: Helston 3 (234-8) lost to Mount Ambrose 2 (235-5) by 5 wickets, St Day (231-2) lost to Leedstown (234-5) by 5 wickets, St Newlyn East (70-10) lost to Perranarworthal 2 (254-4) by 184 runs, Troon (166-3) beat Beacon 2 (165-9) by 7 wickets, Truro 3 (205-6) beat Gerrans (165) by 40 runs.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (253-3) beat St Stephen 2 (167-6) by 86 runs, Ladock 2 (179-8) lost to Saltash 2 (302-2) by 123 runs, Luckett 2 (184) beat Bugle (161-9) by 23 runs, Roche 3 (71) lost to Werrington 4 (199) by 128 runs, South Petherwin 2 (174-0) beat St Austell 4 (173-6) by 10 wickets.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (201-9) lost to Constantine 2 (238) by 37 runs, Gulval 2 (112-5) beat Mawnan (111) by 5 wickets, Hellesveor (157 ) lost to Praze (163-5) by 5 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (209-6) lost to Ludgvan 2 (211) by 10 wickets, Stithians 2 (192-9) beat Falmouth 3 (85) by 107 runs.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (127) lost to St Neot Taverners 2 (133-5) by 5 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 3 (163-8) lost to Boconnoc 2 (203-6) by 40 runs, Tideford 2 (103) lost to Tintagel 2 (217) by 114 runs.
Division Seven Central: Falmouth 4 (174-6) lost to Perranarworthal 3 (247-7) by 73 runs, Mawnan 2 (151-7) lost to St Stephen 3 (152-2) by 8 wickets, Newquay 4 (164-4) lost to Truro 4 (165-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Seven West: Porthleven (126-1) beat Crofty/Holman 2 (124-8) by 9 wickets, Redruth 4 (169-3) beat Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (167-7) by 7 wickets, St Gluvias 2 (167-7) lost to Penzance 3 (318-5) by 151 runs, St Just 4 (125) beat Wendron 2 (89) by 36 runs.
Sunday, August 17
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Seven East: Lanhydrock 3 (274) beat Launceston 3 (198-9) by 76 runs.
Division Seven Central: St Erme 3 (109-8) lost to Perranporth 3 (111-6) by 4 wickets.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.