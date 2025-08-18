PENZANCE will be Cornwall’s first-ever representatives in the National Club Championship final at Lord’s on September 20 after thrashing much-fancied Wanstead and Snaresbrook by a whopping 179 runs on Sunday.
In front of a massive crowd at St Clare, the Essex visitors chose to field and were made to pay for the decision as opener Christian Purchase produced the innings of his life with 143 from just 63 balls.
The right-hander, who had earlier struck centuries in this year’s competition against Golden Hill and Bridgwater, smoked 16 fours and 11 sixes as he and fellow opener Jack Paull putting on 183 at more than 10 runs an over before Paull was bowled for 43.
Purchase soon followed when he holed out on the boundary and Charlie Sharland was bowled aiming a big shot into the leg-side (199-3), but any hope of a reprieve for the visitors went out of the window as balls flew to – and over – the boundary with alarming regularity.
Skipper Brad Wadlan made 68 from 52 balls and Nic Halstead-Cleak 47 from 33, but that was nothing compared to the brutality to come from Josh Croom and Tommy Sturgess.
Croom finished 50 not out from just 23 balls, while Sturgess (50) brought up his half century off just 16 balls having plundered five fours and four sixes.
Their stand of 91 lasted just 32 balls while their total of 410-6 in just 40 overs included 24 sixes and 42 fours.
Going at over 10 an over for almost 40 overs is nigh on impossible and once the hosts took three quick wickets to reduce Wanstead and Snaresbrook to 26-3, the tie was all but over.
The dangerous Yuvraj Odedra rallied in partnership with Essex youngster Ali Zeb with a rapid stand of 92, that was until Zeb (41) picked out Grant Stone on the deep square-leg fence.
From there on wickets fell at regular intervals to Wadlan’s left-arm spin and the pace of Pakistani pro Mehran Sanwal (3-45) as it became 147-8, which included Odedra for 79.
Visiting skipper Joe Ellis-Grewal made a battling 40 not out in partnerships of 31 and 53 with Z Shahzad and J Akbar, but the end came when Akbar was bowled reverse sweeping Wadlan (3-61).
Penzance will take on Liverpool and District ECB Premier League leaders Ormskirk in the final after the Lancashire outfit saw off Knowle and Dorridge by two wickets in Sunday’s other last four tie.
