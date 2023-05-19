BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE PREVIEW – Saturday, May 20
AFTER just one match across the whole county was cancelled last week, hopes are high again for another full Cornwall Cricket League programme tomorrow.
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Both Werrington and Callington had difficult afternoons last Saturday at St Austell and Helston respectively – and both will hope to bounce back on home soil.
Werrington lost by eight wickets at Wheal Eliza after making just 104 and welcome a Helston outfit that will arrive full of confidence after beating Callington by seven wickets after being set 156.
Werrington’s Ladycross ground is notoriously difficult to win at and they will hope to make it a fortress again this summer.
They have yet to play at home this season due to the weather and skipper Nick Lawson makes just one change from last Saturday.
Opening bowler Dan Barnard is away for the next two games due to a holiday, and his place is taken by youngster Keith Maynard who makes his first team debut after joining from Lewdown over the winter.
WERRINGTON v Helston (midday): Ben Smeeth, Hugh Tomkinson, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Sam Willis, Ben Jenkin, Dan Howgill, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Mark Taskis, Keith Maynard.
CALLINGTON welcome a Hayle side that were beaten by 113 runs against champions Penzance, but this weekend will be one both are targeting, particularly Cally who would have backed themselves to win last Saturday.
Skipper Luke Brenton brings in second team captain Toby May to bolster the top order batting, while Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe is again available to bat in the middle order and send down ten overs of left-arm spin.
Exciting teenage opening bowler Ben Alford also comes in with Alex Mortimore away and Jim Shorten dropping down to the seconds.
CALLINGTON v Hayle (12pm): Toby May, Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Joe White, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Brenton (capt), Ryan Brown, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Ben Alford, Harry Sawyers.
Other fixtures (1pm): Redruth v Camborne, St Just v Penzance, Wadebridge v St Austell.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK have had a tough start in County Division One with a series of cancellations and rearrangements, but have a double-header this weekend as they seek their first win of the season.
The Bodmin club were beaten by 64 runs at Mullion last Saturday and are on their travels again twice this weekend.
On Saturday they visit Grampound Road before heading to St Erme 24 hours later.
LANHYDROCK at Grampound Road: James Starkie-Old, Jamie Eldridge, Viraj Hadkar, Siam Juntakereket, Ben Attfield, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Ryan Butler, Ross Keast, Ruben Turner, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
DIVISION TWO EAST
WERRINGTON Seconds are a point off top spot despite having three of their five outings cancelled, and will back themselves to keep their unbeaten run going when they visit St Minver on Saturday.
Skipper Rob Dymond has to do without James Adams, George Rickard, Dan Warring and Keith Maynard from the side that beat South Petherwin last week.
Adams, Warring and Rickard are unavailable and replaced by father and son Rob and Marley May and all-rounder Zander Zambuni, while Maynard is in the firsts and replaced by James Turner from the thirds.
St Minver will be without Elliott Dodd for a while after his injury at St Blazey while batsman Ryan Pooley is also missing. In come bowlers Josh Sanders and Mark Turner.
ST MINVER v Werrington Seconds: Ben Hawken, Alek Gill, Jonny Centini (capt), Keron Persaud, Antony Ash, Rob Hawken, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Kieran Gill, Mark Turner, Dean Jeffery, Josh Sanders.
WERRINGTON SECONDS at St Minver: Rob May, Marley May, Tom Lyle, Adam Jenkin, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Mark Hodgson, Zander Zambuni, Jordan Duke, Jason Seldon, Ian Worsnip, James Turner.
CALLINGTON Seconds have the same record as Werrington with two wins and three cancellations and head to their in-form St Austell counterparts.
St Austell have beaten Tintagel and Holsworthy in their last two outings which sets up an intriguing tie.
With Toby May in the firsts, opening batsman Tom Neville takes over the captaincy duties, while Jim Shorten comes in for Ben Alford who is given an opportunity at Premier League level.
Batsman Nick Parker is fit again and slots into the middle order.
All-rounder Richard Brown is also available and comes in for Spencer Ham who drops down to the thirds.
CALLINGTON SECONDS at St Austell Seconds: Tom Neville (capt), Rich Brown, James Brenton, Nick Parker, Chris Simpson, Liam Hunn, James Moon (wkt), George Wilkinson, Jim Shorten, Dave Bolland, Harvey Poad.
South Petherwin were in the game for long spells of their chase at Werrington last weekend and have another tough task on their hands when they welcome Wadebridge Seconds to Kennards House.
They name an unchanged side from last weekend with skipper Jacob Masters hoping that Andrew Brenton will be fit to bowl.
Wadebridge finally got off the mark last weekend with a five-wicket victory at Luckett following an unbeaten partnership between Rob Centini and Tom Wood after being in trouble at 23-5.
SOUTH PETHERWIN v Wadebridge Seconds: Mike Bolt, Adrian Warne, Andrew Brenton, Sam Pengelly, Paul Clements, Jacob Masters, Tom Rickard, Phil Pridham, Billy Martin, Adrian Clements, Mike Townsend (wkt).
BUDE welcome Luckett to Crooklets as they seek to bounce back from an eight-wicket drubbing by Tintagel last Saturday.
Although the Seasiders had several missing, they will still have expected to make more than their 114 all out which the Knights knocked off with ease.
However skipper Warren Rumble is back as are wicket-keeper Tom Lush and batsman Matt Whitefield.
Left-arm spinner Jonathan Garner retains his place in the side with James Sharman missing once more.
Luckett have lost both games they have played with two cancelled and one rearranged.
Their bowling has done well but with scores of 87 and 121 when batting first, it’s not difficult to see what needs improving. Bude’s excellent wicket provides the chance.
BUDE v Luckett: Warren Rumble (capt), Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Tom Lush (wkt), Gordon Wint, Matt Williams, Andrew De Rosa, Harry Dymond, Matt Mansbridge, Brett Hunter, Jonathan Garner.
HOLSWORTHY head to Tintagel looking to bounce back from their defeat at home to St Austell, and skipper Ryan Walter has a near full-strength side to choose from.
Himself, Aiden Gerry and Rob Mitchell are all back while wicket-keeper Chris Pomeroy makes a league debut having made his first appearance on Wednesday in the Division Two T20 Cup victory over Bude.
TINTAGEL v Holsworthy: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley (capt), Sam Abbott (wkt), Adrian Pooley, Callum Flew, Matt Pethick, Dan Jn Baptiste, Gyles Reynolds, Rocco Reynolds.
HOLSWORTHY at Tintagel: Jack May, Aiden Gerry, Matt Shepherd, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jack Greening, Ryan Walter (capt), Brendan Harris, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Rob Mitchell, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.
Other fixture (1pm): Menheniot-Looe v St Blazey.
DIVISION THREE EAST
TWO successive defeats have put Launceston on the back foot in their quest to improve on last season’s fourth-placed finish.
Last weekend they were surprisingly beaten by promoted Pencarrow and welcome a Roche Seconds side that can be dangerous on their day.
Callington Thirds look a good bet to be towards the top end of the table after relegation and visit a Ladock side that have enjoyed a solid start before losing at title favourites St Austell Thirds last Saturday.
Other fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc v Tideford; Newquay 2 v St Neot; Pencarrow v Grampound Road; Saltash St Stephens v St Austell 3.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
LAUNCESTON Seconds make the always awkward trip to Bugle on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Although their two games have been rained off, they have won at Werrington Thirds and Wadebridge Thirds, the latter off the last ball last weekend.
They sit fourth 14 points behind leaders Liskeard who they visit on Bank Holiday Monday in a rearranged game from the opening day.
Werrington Thirds hammered league-above Tideford last night in the Rosevear Cup and visit an in-form St Stephen side.
Werrington have to do without opener Rob May as well as James Turner, but are able to give a first appearance of the season to opening bowler Nick Oldaker.
St Minver Seconds have won two and lost two of their five outings since promotion and will back themselves again this weekend when they visit winless Grampound Road Thirds.
Other fixtures (1pm): Buckland Monachorum v Liskeard; Lanhydrock 2 v Wadebridge 3; St Blazey 2 v Menheniot-Looe 2.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
GUNNISLAKE have enjoyed a superb start since promotion and face a good test when they visit Werrington Fourths tomorrow.
Werrington won at early pacesetters South Petherwin Seconds last weekend in no small part to Billy Uglow’s unbeaten 81.
He is back in the third team for this weekend but skipper Keith Moore has the luxury of calling upon batting all-rounder Adam Paynter who often turns out for the third team.
South Petherwin aim to get back on the horse when they head to leaders Duloe who have a seven-point cushion on fourth-placed Petherwin, albeit having played a game more.
Bude Seconds will fancy their chances of promotion after back-to-back relegations and have won their last two games against Foxhole and Tintagel Seconds.
They make the short trip across the A3072 to their Holsworthy counterparts who got their first victory on Sunday at Roche Thirds.
But with two defeats before that, Lyndon Piper’s side will need to start a long unbeaten run.
Tintagel Seconds also have aspirations of going up and head to their St Neot counterparts.
Other fixtures (1pm): Roche 3 v Foxhole; St Austell 4 v Newquay 3.
DIVISION SIX EAST
LUCKETT Seconds have had a superb start to the season since reforming and welcome Launceston Thirds to Chapel Field tomorrow (1pm).
Luckett have beaten Lanhydrock Thirds and Menheniot-Looe Thirds so far in the games they have played while Launceston are yet to take to the field due to cancellations.
Other fixtures (1pm): Lanhydrock 3 v Saltash St Stephens 2; Tideford 2 v Boconnoc 2.