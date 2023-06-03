WHEN you are bottom of the league the pressure is always on, but that won’t be the case for Werrington when they meet title favourites Penzance at Ladycross later (12pm) in matchday four of the ECB Cornwall Premier League season.
The Tron have lost all three games so far – two convincingly to St Austell and Camborne, while they fell six runs short at home to Helston having been set just 166 to win.
They currently sit five points adrift of second bottom Hayle who also have a tough task as they visit Wadebridge.
Penzance – as they should – have had a superb summer so far having qualified for the Kernow T20 Crash Finals Day, have won three from three in the league, are still in the Vinter Cup, and on Sunday thrashed West of England Premier League side Bridgwater in the National Club Championship.
Werrington know that their season won’t be defined by facing a side packed with players of Minor Counties ability and above, but know that they must still, at the very least, pick up a useful amount of bonus points.
Werrington skipper Nick Lawson is able to welcome back top-order batsman John Moon from university and opening bowler Dan Barnard.
They come in for key all-rounder Ben Smeeth who is working and batsman Dan Howgill.
Smeeth’s absence means Lawson has to work out who to open the batting with.
Bowlers Barnard and Sam Hockin are potential options while Moon could slot straight in or everybody moves up one.
WERRINGTON v Penzance: Hugh Tomkinson, Dan Barnard, John Moon, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Sam Willis, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Mark Taskis, Keith Maynard.
CALLINGTON welcome in-form St Austell to Moores Park as they aim for a second win and give a debut to Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins.
The left-hander notched a century against Northamptonshire last month in Division One of the County Championship, and has also hit two half centuries this summer.
He will play in the continued absence of Roelof van der Merwe who is required by Somerset in the T20 Blast.
Callington have played three time so far. They lost on their travels at Helston and Penzance but did beat Hayle 13 days ago.
But they will need to be somewhere near their best against a Saints side that is flying.
They beat Werrington on matchday one before producing dominant victories over Wadebridge and St Just.
Cally once again are without former captain Joe White, while seamer Alex Mortimore is missing.
However leg-spinner Harry Sawyers is available again and will look to team up with fellow slow bowlers George Wilkinson and Liam Lindsay.
CALLINGTON v St Austell: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton (capt), Nick Gubbins, Liam Lindsay, Ben Ellis, Ryan Brown, Toby May, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Blaze Eigenmann, George Wilkinson, Harry Sawyers.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK got themselves into a superb position at home to Falmouth before being blown away after tea, and they visit Beacon tomorrow knowing they need to start stringing some victories together if they are to avoid a season-long battle to avoid the drop.
Beacon regularly punch above their weight and boast two of the best cricketers in the division in Ben James and Cornwall all-rounder Jordan Thomas.
Lanhydrock are once again without injured Indian overseas player Viraj Hadkar but will feel they have a chance if they can replicate the performance that led to victory at Grampound Road a fortnight ago.
LANHYDROCK at Beacon: James Starkie-Old, Jamie Eldridge, Jack Trethewey, Siam Juntakereket, Ben Attfield, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Ryan Butler, Ross Keast, Ruben Turner, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
Other fixtures (1pm): Falmouth v Grampound Road, Newquay v Mullion, Penzance 2 v Paul, Roche v Redruth 2, Truro v St Erme.
DIVISION TWO EAST
TINTAGEL are perched nicely in mid-table despite falling to defeat against Callington Seconds last Saturday, and the Knights will hope to do Cally a favour when they welcome table-toppers St Blazey to Butts Field.
Blazey have six wins from their six outings plus a rain off and have a 26-point cushion already at the top.
Callington, who have a tough trip to Bude, have four wins from four but crucially saw three of their first four games cancelled which leaves them with plenty to do.
Tintagel skipper Ryan Pooley makes two changes from the side that was beaten by six wickets last weekend as spinner Matt Pethick and wicket-keeper come in for the working Gyles Reynolds and Rocco Reynolds.
TINTAGEL v St Blazey: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe, Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley (capt), Jordan Blanchard, Sam Abbott (wkt), Adrian Pooley, Callum Flew, Matt Pethick, Dan Jn Baptiste, Harry Daly.
CALLINGTON face a Bude side that have seen off St Austell Seconds, Luckett and South Petherwin at Crooklets, only losing to Tintagel.
However the Seasiders will face their sternest challenge on Saturday against a Cally side that are impressing despite a regular turnaround in players.
Batsman Nick Parker comes in for Liam Hunn, while the rest of the side is the same that won against Tintagel.
Bude have to do without all-rounder James Sharman and Matt Mansbridge who are both resting injuries, but do give a debut to left-armer James Turner after his move from Werrington.
BUDE v Callington Seconds: Warren Rumble (capt), Wayne Adams, Matt Whitefield, Tom Lush (wkt), Andrew De Rosa, Gordon Wint, Matt Williams, Harry Dymond, Jonathan Garner, Brett Hunter, James Turner.
CALLINGTON SECONDS at Bude: Ben Allsop, Tom Neville (capt), James Brenton, Nick Parker, Chris Simpson, James Moon (wkt), Richard Brown, Jim Shorten, Spencer Ham, David Bolland, Spencer Whatley.
HOLSWORTHY proved too strong for Bude last Saturday in the big local derby and should be for winless Luckett when they clash at Stanhope Park.
Luckett had a difficult Bank Holiday weekend as they were comprehensively outplayed twice.
On Saturday they were dismissed for just 101 after being set 284 by South Petherwin, before going down by eight wickets at leaders St Blazey on Monday. They travelled with just nine players and made just 98 before the hosts eased home.
The hosts make two alterations from last Saturday.
Wicket-keeper Chris Pomeroy is missing which means skipper Ryan Walter takes the gloves, while batsman Hayden Sharp is away and is replaced by Ben Hutchings.
Nick Ward comes in for Pomeroy.
HOLSWORTHY v Luckett: Jack May, Aiden Gerry, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Matt Shepherd, Ryan Walter (capt, wkt), Jack Greening, Brendan Harris, Ben Hutchings, Rob Mitchell, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.
WERRINGTON Seconds visit their St Austell counterparts sitting just a point behind Callington.
They beat Menheniot-Looe by four wickets last weekend where spinners Mark Hodgson and James Adams shared seven wickets.
Both men are missing for the game at Wheal Eliza with George Rickard and Jason Seldon coming in.
Batsman Dan Howgill is back after spending the early stages in the first team and will slot in high up the order in place of Adam Jenkin.
A lack of a recognised spinner may hinder them, particularly with the recent dry pitches.
WERRINGTON SECONDS at St Austell Seconds: Rob May, Marley May, Dan Howgill, Tom Lyle, George Rickard, Zander Zambuni, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Jordan Duke, Ian Worsnip, Ian Searle, Jason Seldon.
SOUTH Petherwin picked up their first win of the season last Saturday at Luckett and will play their third away game on the spin when they visit St Minver.
Petherwin went down by six wickets at Bude on Monday having posted 238-3, but will take confidence from their 183-run success at Luckett where Mike Bolt (73) and Gareth Clements (52no) both made half centuries.
St Minver have had a steady, if not unspectacular start to life since promotion, sitting in lower mid-table.
Their four-pronged spin attack needs more runs if they are to avoid a season of struggle but are also boosted by the return of seamer Charlie Hawken from Wadebridge.
Hawken, son of Shaun, and cousin of opening batsman Ben, is an excellent operator at Division Two level and should supplement their attack nicely.
Skipper Jonny Centini does have to do without batsman Ryan Pooley on Saturday as well as wicket-keeper Tom Preston-Evans. Bowler Josh Sanders gets a run out in the seconds.
In come Charlie Hawken and batsmen Antony Ash and Karl Daly.
ST MINVER v South Petherwin: Ben Hawken (wkt), Antony Ash, Mark Turner, Jonny Centini (capt), Keron Persaud, Alek Gill, Rob Hawken, Kieran Gill, Charlie Hawken, Karl Daly, Dean Jeffery.
SOUTH PETHERWIN at St Minver: Mike Bolt, Adrian Warne, Andrew Brenton, Tom Rickard, Paul Clements, Jacob Masters (capt), Billy Martin, Phil Pridham, Adrian Clements, Kevin Horrell, Mike Townsend (wkt).
Other fixture (1pm): Menheniot-Looe v Wadebridge 2.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON will look to bounce back from their two-wicket reversal at Grampound Road Seconds when they welcome leaders St Austell Thirds to Lawhitton.
The Saints have four wins and a defeat to their name, plus two rain-offs, while Launceston are firmly in mid-table at present.
The other Post area side in the division, Callington Thirds, will hope that Lanson can do them a favour.
They visit second bottom Pencarrow where they will start as firm favourites.
Other fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc v Newquay 2, Grampound Road 2 v Roche 2, Ladock v St Neot, Saltash St Stephens v Tideford.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
LAUNCESTON Seconds picked up just five points at leaders Liskeard on Bank Holiday Monday to lose their unbeaten record, and they are on their travels once more later when they visit their St Blazey counterparts.
Blazey have won just once so far but did push high-flying Werrington Thirds all the way last week, eventually going down by just 18 runs.
Werrington sit two points ahead of Launceston and they will also fancy their chances of 20 points when they visit Grampound Road Thirds.
St Minver Seconds’ batting continues to be a worry.
However their bowling has seen them pick up 24 bonus points with only Liskeard having collected more.
They have a tough task however when they make the short trip over to Lanhydrock Seconds.
Other fixtures (1pm): Buckland Monachorum v Menheniot-Looe 2, Liskeard v Wadebridge 3, St Stephen v Bugle.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
BUDE Seconds and Duloe are neck and neck at the top, and Bude have an ideal chance to pick up 20 points when they visit Roche Thirds at Foxhole CC.
Roche have yet to win while the Seasiders have done decently so far since relegation, but were comfortably beaten at South Petherwin Seconds on Bank Holiday Monday.
Duloe welcome a dangerous Foxhole outfit that beat Werrington Fourths on Monday.
Werrington will hope to get back to winning ways when they welcome in-form Newquay Thirds.
Newquay are ten points behind the top two with a game in-hand but often don’t travel well, so an intriguing contest awaits.
South Petherwin Seconds and their Tintagel counterparts both have designs on promotion come September and they meet at Kennards House.
Petherwin are fourth, 18 points adrift having played the same number of games, while Tintagel are 39 behind but with two games in-hand.
Gunnislake have dropped into mid-table following two straight defeats, but they have the majority of their squad for their short trip over to St Neot Seconds, who were seven-wicket winners at Petherwin last Saturday.
Holsworthy have had a tough start to the season but will hope for just a second win when they visit St Austell Fourths.
Both sides are level on points and will fancy their chances of coming out on top.
DIVISION SIX EAST
LAUNCESTON Thirds had a superb Bank Holiday weekend with two wins and they will aim for a hat-trick when they welcome Boconnoc Seconds to Lawhitton.
Boconnoc have also started well and were handed 20 points last week by Luckett Seconds conceding. Launceston are six points adrift of Boconnoc having played a game more but could go ahead of them with a win and know they will end the evening top if they do so as Luckett have the weekend off.
Elsewhere in the division, Lanhydrock Thirds meet their Menheniot-Looe counterparts and Tideford Seconds host in-form Saltash St Stephens who have won their last two.