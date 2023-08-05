THE weather at the moment more resembles March than August, and chances of play later across the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League are remote in certain areas.
With just six games to go, those at the top and bottom of their respective divisions will be desperate to play, including Callington who are now bottom of the table in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Cally picked up just two points from an eight-wicket hammering by champions Penzance last Saturday, and with Hayle picking up 17 points from their win at Redruth, it means they are now four adrift of Hayle at the bottom.
St Austell away is tomorrow’s assignment for Cally as they look to claw back the deficit.
Hampshire’s Ian Holland is available again and comes in for former Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg as the professional, while opener Shiraz Husain, who scored 107 not out for the thirds on debut last weekend, is set to open in the first team.
Spinner George Wilkinson, who scored 50 and took 3-23 last weekend at Tintagel for the second team, gets another call-up in the absence of Harry Sawyers.
The unavailable Ryan Brown also drops out, while seamer Ben Alford comes in for batsman Nick Parker.
CALLINGTON at St Austell: Aidan Libby, Shiraz Husain, Liam Lindsay, Ian Holland, Ollie Allsop, Luke Brenton, Joe White, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), George Wilkinson, Ben Alford.
WERRINGTON have no such relegation worries after a superb run of form.
Although they lost their first four matches, they have won five of the last six (two were also rained off), meaning they are just 11 points behind third-placed St Austell.
However the toughest task of all awaits as they travel down to champions Penzance.
Penzance have, to the surprise of everybody, lost three times already and are currently a point adrift of leaders Wadebridge.
Werrington have to do without batsmen Tom Lyle and Ben Jenkin, the latter who can only play at home, and seamer Jordan Duke who is taking part in his brother’s testimonial match at Launceston Rugby Club.
In come promising youngsters Toby Ward and George Rickard, while former skipper Ben Smeeth also slots back in after having to work last weekend.
WERRINGTON at Penzance: John Moon, Sam Hockin, Adam Hodgson, Ben Smeeth, Mark Gribble, Toby Ward, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Willis, Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis.
Other fixtures (1pm): Camborne v Helston, Hayle v Wadebridge, St Just v Redruth.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK’S chances of survival are now slim at best, currently sitting 30 points behind third bottom Redruth Seconds with just six games to go.
They need to win four to have any chance, a feat unlikely considering they have won just once.
Tomorrow sees them host out of form Beacon who have dropped into mid-table after a promising start.
Elsewhere in the division, the title race couldn’t be closer with just four points separating leaders Falmouth and Truro.
Both have six games left although Fal did gain three points last weekend after Truro only picked up 17 in a low-scoring victory over Redruth Seconds.
Other fixtures (1pm): Grampound Road v Falmouth, Lanhydrock v Beacon, Mullion v Newquay, Paul v Penzance 2, Redruth 2 v Roche, St Erme v Truro.
Sunday: Grampound Road v Roche.
HOLSWORTHY know that the Division Two East title race is in their hands, and the Trees should continue their unbeaten run when they visit winless Luckett.
Holsworthy are 14 adrift of leaders St Blazey with a game in-hand and level with Callington, who, like St Blazey, also have six left.
Holsworthy’s game in-hand is against Wadebridge Seconds who are 11 adrift of themselves, but are more than capable of putting together a streak to go close.
Cally’s assignment this Saturday is a visit from inconsistent Bude, while St Blazey welcome a Tintagel side that beat Callington last weekend.
Wadebridge will back themselves to beat Menheniot-Looe.
Holsworthy head to Luckett missing skipper Ryan Walter and bowlers Rob Mitchell and Dan Smith with Sam Stacey, Liam Brend and Will Priest coming into the side.
HOLSWORTHY at Luckett: Jack May, Matt Shepherd (capt), Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry, Sam Stacey, Brendan Harris, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Liam Brend, Will Priest, Graham Wild.
BUDE head to Callington once again missing batsman Wayne Adams, wicket-keeper Tom Lush and all-rounder Matt Williams with Lee Houghton and Chris Carter set to make their first appearances of the season from the seconds.
Callington have batsmen Nick Parker and Tom Neville back in while Rhys Hodge and Harvey Poad are both in to bolster the spin department.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v Bude: Toby May (capt), Richard Brown, Toby Beresford-Power, Chris Simpson, Nick Parker, Tom Neville, Mohammad Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Rhys Hodge, Jim Shorten, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
BUDE at Callington Seconds: James Sharman, Lee Houghton, Warren Rumble (capt), Matt Whitefield, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Mansbridge (wkt), Harry Dymond, James Turner, Mark Whitefield, Brett Hunter, Chris Carter.
SOUTH Petherwin are still nervously looking over their shoulders, but will fancy their chances of back-to-back victories when St Minver head up to Kennards House.
Petherwin beat Luckett last week, but with Menheniot having a game in-hand and only being 15 adrift, it’s all to play for.
Petherwin are once again missing key all-rounder Sam Pengelly (stag do), but do welcome back opener Mike Bolt.
St Minver once again miss batting all-rounder Ryan Pooley, but do welcome back skipper Jonny Centini after injury, plus Mark Turner and Andy Rathborne.
SOUTH PETHERWIN v St Minver: Mike Bolt, Adrian Warne, Tom Rickard, Paul Clements, Andrew Brenton, Jacob Masters (capt, wkt), Billy Martin, Phil Pridham, Adrian Clements, Connor Warne, Kevin Horrell.
ST MINVER at South Petherwin: Ben Hawken, Antony Ash, Mark Turner, Jonny Centini (capt), Alek Gill, Keron Persaud, Rob Hawken, Andy Rathborne, Steve Hawke, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery.
EIGHTH plays seventh at Ladycross as the second teams of Werrington and St Austell clash.
Both have enjoyed solid, if not unspectacular campaigns, although Werrington’s current position of eighth has not been helped by having five of their 16 games rained off.
They have six wins and five defeats to their name and will back themselves to extend that further.
They welcome back skipper Rob Dymond to keep wicket, all-rounder Mark Hodgson and batsman Ben Jenkin from the ones, with Toby Ward and George Rickard going up and Hugh Tomkinson not available.
WERRINGTON SECONDS v St Austell Seconds: Rob May, Marley May, Ben Jenkin, Dan Howgill, Mark Hodgson, Zander Zambuni, James Adams, Darren Webber, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Jason Seldon, Keith Maynard.
DIVISION THREE EAST
CALLINGTON Thirds recently regained the Rosevear Cup and could be in with a shout of winning the league.
They sit five points clear of second-placed Ladock, although promotion is only a possibility if their seconds win Division Two East, which is still a possibility.
They welcome struggling Pencarrow to Landulph in a game they should comfortably win.
Launceston head down to St Austell Thirds with a 29-point buffer between themselves and third bottom Pencarrow following a three-wicket victory over Grampound Road Seconds last weekend.
They name a rare unchanged team but will need to be much improved against a Saints side that have won eight and lost just four of their 12 completed games.
Elsewhere in the division, there is a huge derby match at Tideford as they welcome near neighbours Saltash St Stephens.
Tideford are battling to avoid back-to-back relegations while Saltash have risen up through the leagues in recent years, and are at their highest ever level.
Other fixtures (1pm): Newquay 2 v Boconnoc, Roche 2 v Grampound Road 2, St Neot v Ladock.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
WERRINGTON Thirds look odds on to win the league and will back themselves to continue their run when they welcome their struggling Grampound Road counterparts.
They thrashed the Road back in June and will back themselves to do so again.
Launceston Seconds have dropped out of contention in recent weeks, not helped by several weeks of poor availability, but are much stronger for their visit from St Blazey Seconds.
St Minver’s batting again misfired at Buckland last week, but have been in decent form at home, but need to start putting points on the board.
They are now just nine points ahead of second bottom Grampound Road Thirds having played a game more than the three sides below them.
But a visit from promotion-chasing Lanhydrock Seconds is one of the harder assignments in the division, and any bonus points are welcome.
Other fixtures (1pm): Bugle v St Stephen, Menheniot-Looe 2 v Buckland Monachorum, Wadebridge 3 v Liskeard.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
BUDE Seconds enjoyed a productive Saturday last weekend as they picked up 17 points at St Austell and fellow promotion-chasers Newquay Thirds saw their game at Roche counterparts cancelled.
They welcome Roche to Crooklets this weekend while Newquay take on Werrington Fourths at home.
At the other end of the table, Tintagel Seconds are starting to run out of time.
They host mid-table South Petherwin Twos at Butts Field in a must-win clash, while they will hope Gunnislake do them a favour when they welcome struggling St Neot Seconds.
Holsworthy Seconds are much improved in recent weeks and will back themselves to see off St Austell Fourths at Stanhope Park.
Two of the top four meet at the Clay Country Bowl as leaders Duloe visit Foxhole.
DIVISION SIX EAST
RAIN damaged Launceston’s promotion hopes somewhat but they will be desperate for victory when they visit Boconnoc Seconds, who are currently also in with a shout.
They are third and fourth respectively, but both have played less than Lanhydrock.
Launceston are two behind Boconnoc having played a fixture more and seven behind Lanhydrock with a game in-hand.
But with leaders Saltash St Stephens Seconds twice in the following three weeks, they must win.
Mid-table Luckett Seconds have the weekend off.
Other fixtures (1pm): Menheniot-Looe 3 v Lanhydrock 3, Saltash St Stephens 2 v Tideford 2.