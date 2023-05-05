ALTHOUGH the weather forecast isn’t looking promising, all eyes are on the final group games in the Premier T20 Kernow Crash tomorrow as sides look to finish in the top two and reach Finals Day.
With no play possible across the two opening weekends, four of last weekend’s double headers went ahead with only Helston against Penzance being cancelled.
Werrington visited Hayle and like three of the other four games, there was one win apiece.
It means they are in a decent position ahead of the visit of Camborne and know that one win, definitely two will seal their passage through.
Camborne had one victory in their derby date with Redruth and could once again include Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy.
The Cornishman is the Camborne professional when his county commitments permit and he was key last weekend.
Werrington had several missing at Hayle but ground out a six-wicket success in the first game before losing the second by 15 runs.
Skipper Nick Lawson is again missing Sam Hockin while star all-rounder Ben Smeeth has to work, but he does welcome back batsman Mark Gribble and opening bowler Dan Barnard who may open the batting as well.
WERRINGTON v Camborne: Dan Barnard, Hugh Tomkinson, Sam Willis, Mark Gribble, Adam Hodgson, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Howgill, Rob Dymond, Mark Taskis, Jason Seldon.
Callington lost twice at Wadebridge last weekend and are all but out before they welcome Hayle.
Cally also have to do without one of their professionals this weekend as Jake Libby is, as usual, opening the batting for Worcestershire while Roelof van der Merwe was named in the squad for Somerset’s clash with Northamptonshire.
In come all-rounders George Wilkinson and Ben Allsop with Libby and Ollie Allsop both unavailable.
CALLINGTON v Hayle: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton (capt), Liam Lindsay, Ryan Brown, Ben Ellis, Ben Allsop, Joe White, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), George Wilkinson, Jim Shorten, Harry Sawyers.
Other fixtures (midday and 3.10pm): Penzance v St Austell, Redruth v Helston, St Just v Wadebridge.
Other fixtures (1pm): Beacon v Penzance 2; Falmouth v Newquay; Grampound Road v Paul; Lanhydrock v Redruth 2; Mullion v St Erme; Truro v Roche.
DIVISION TWO EAST (1pm)
AFTER two cancelled games, Werrington got their season off to a fine start with a three-wicket victory over title favourites Wadebridge Seconds last Saturday, and will back themselves to continue their run when they visit promoted Luckett.
The two sides were two divisions apart last summer, but Luckett’s Chapel Field is a tough place to go and the hosts rarely lose there.
Luckett’s first outing of the summer was at Tintagel on Saturday and they went down by six wickets after being dismissed for just 87.
Werrington are able to bring in talented teenagers Keith Maynard and George Rickard with opening batsmen Rob and Marley May dropping out.
WERRINGTON SECONDS at Luckett: Adam Jenkin, Dan Warring, Tom Lyle, George Rickard, James Adams, Mark Hodgson, Simon Bishop (wkt), Keith Maynard, Jordan Duke, Ian Worsnip (capt), Ian Searle.
CALLINGTON Seconds also had two cancellations before last weekend, but got off to an excellent start with a 73-run hammering of St Minver.
They visit a South Petherwin side who threw away an excellent position at St Blazey before being dismissed for just 82.
Callington make three changes from last weekend as Dave Bolland, Liam Hunn and Spencer come in for George Wilkinson, Richard Brown and Owen Barnes.
Wilkinson is promoted to the first team while Barnes is in the thirds.
SOUTH PETHERWIN v Callington Seconds: Mike Bolt, Tom Rickard, Andrew Brenton, Sam Pengelly, Paul Clements, Jacob Masters (capt), Phil Pridham, Adrian Clements, Martyn Stenlake, Kevin Horrell, Mike Townsend (wkt).
CALLINGTON SECONDS at South Petherwin: Toby May (capt), Tom Neville, James Brenton, Liam Hunn, James Moon (wkt), Chris Simpson, Alex Mortimore, Dave Bolland, Spencer Ham, Harvey Poad, Ben Alford.
BUDE were eight-wicket winners over St Austell Seconds last Saturday and make the journey to Menheniot-Looe.
Menheniot have seen all three of their games cancelled, the latest controversially at Holsworthy last weekend where they refused to play upon arrival over concerns over a patch on the outfield.
Bude skipper Warren Rumble was mightily impressed with Australian Brett Hunter’s debut with the left-armer claiming 4-26, while another making his first appearance for the club, James Sharman, took 1-24 for his nine.
Bude will have to do without batsmen Matt Whitefield (injured) and Gordon Wint (ill) with Matt Hookway and Troy Buckingham coming in.
BUDE at Menheniot-Looe: Warren Rumble (capt), Wayne Adams, Matt Hookway, Tom Lush (wkt), Matt Williams, Andrew De Rosa, James Sharman, Matt Mansbridge, Harry Dymond, Brett Hunter, Troy Buckingham.
HOLSWORTHY have yet to play in the opening three weeks, one of which was rearranged and the other two cancelled.
They head down to the coast to take on a St Minver side that have one win and one defeat to their name.
The hosts are at full strength for the first time this season as batsmen Ben Hawken and Ryan Pooley return, as does opening bowler Elliot Dodd who is still awaiting his debut.
Holsworthy have to do without Rob Mitchell who is away for a couple of weeks while second team captain Lyndon Piper also drops out.
In come Nick Ward and Hayden Sharp, while overseas Herschelle Poggenpoel will hope for his first appearance for the Trees.
ST MINVER v Holsworthy: Ben Hawken, Alek Gill, Ryan Pooley, Keron Persaud, Rob Hawken, Antony Ash, Jonny Centini (capt), Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Elliot Dodd, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery.
HOLSWORTHY at St Minver: Jack May, Aiden Gerry, Matt Shepherd (wkt), Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jack Greening, Ryan Walter (capt), Hayden Sharp, Brendan Harris, Nick Ward, Will Priest, Graham Wild.
Tintagel visit St Austell Seconds for a midday start looking to build on their six-wicket success over Luckett last time out.
Jordan Blanchard claimed 5-30 as Luckett were dismissed for just 87 before twenties from Ryan Pooley (22no), Tom Parsons (20) and Matt Jolliffe (20) got them over the line.
There are two alterations from last week as spinner Matt Pethick and wicket-keeper Sam Abbott are both missing and are replaced by batsmen Callum Flew and Jordan Burnard.
TINTAGEL at St Austell Seconds: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe (wkt), Jordan Burnard, Ryan Pooley (capt), Callum Flew, Jordan Blanchard, Dan Jn Baptiste, Adrian Pooley, Martin Seldon, Gyles Reynolds, James Ellis.
Other fixture (1pm): Wadebridge Seconds v St Blazey.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LAUNCESTON eventually got off to a winning start last Saturday as they edged by Saltash St Stephens by one wicket at Lawhitton.
Chasing just 128, they wobbled from 47-0 after nine overs to eventually clamber over the line.
They make the trip down to Ladock who themselves started well with an eight-wicket success at neighbours Grampound Road Seconds.
Callington Thirds, who had their two opening games rescheduled, head across to St Neot looking for back-to-back victories.
Cally beat an unusual Newquay Seconds side at Landulph while St Neot lost by one-wicket at relegated Tideford.
Other fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc v Grampound Road 2; Newquay 2 v St Austell 3; Roche 2 v Tideford, Saltash St Stephens v Pencarrow.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
WERRINGTON Thirds had a difficult Bank Holiday weekend as they lost against both Launceston Seconds and St Minver Seconds, but will back themselves to respond when they visit their Wadebridge Thirds counterparts at Pencarrow.
With the league set to be extremely competitive at the top, Werrington know they need to start putting a run together.
Launceston welcome their Menheniot-Looe counterparts without several players but will still back themselves to emerge victorious, while St Minver travel to a Bugle side that have yet to play this summer.
Other fixtures (1pm): Grampound Road 3 v Buckland Monachorum; St Blazey 2 v Lanhydrock 2; St Stephen v Liskeard.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
BUDE Seconds are amongst those seeking promotion this summer and will hope to get their first win under their belt when they welcome Foxhole to Crooklets.
The Seasiders were missing several for last week’s trip to Newquay, and despite a decent bowling performance were dismissed for just 47 in reply to Newquay’s 114.
South Petherwin Seconds went down with them last summer but Petherwin started with a nine-wicket hammering of Roche Thirds.
They travel to promoted St Austell Fourths who have yet to take to the field.
Tintagel Seconds and Werrington Fourths suffered away defeats at Duloe and St Neot Seconds respectively.
Tintagel host Newquay while Duloe are the visitors to Ladycross to tackle Werrington.
Holsworthy Seconds and Gunnislake are two sides yet to play and meet at Stanhope Park.
The other game sees Roche welcome St Neot to Foxhole.
DIVISION SIX EAST
LUCKETT Seconds’ first outing back since reforming over the winter saw them beat Lanhydrock Thirds at Chapel Field last Saturday.
This week they are on their travels to their Tideford counterparts who were six-wicket winners at Boconnoc.
Launceston Thirds are keen on securing promotion and after seeing their game with Menheniot-Looe Thirds cancelled last weekend, head down to Bodmin College to take on Lanhydrock.
The other game is at Duloe as Menheniot-Looe welcome Saltash St Stephens Seconds.