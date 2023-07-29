WEATHER has severely affected the Cornwall Cricket League programme over the last two Saturdays – and if the forecast is anything to go by – it could be once more this afternoon.
Last Saturday saw no play across the whole of the Duchy, although on Sunday the Rosevear Cup Finals Day at St Stephen was played, as was a rearranged clash between Werrington Fourths and Roche Thirds at Ladycross in Division Five East.
The forecast is once again not the best although it is likely play will happen at some grounds.
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
CALLINGTON are in a two-way battle with Hayle to avoid relegation from the ECB Cornwall Premier League – and they have the toughest assignment possible when they welcome champions Penzance to Moores Park.
However with the West Cornwall side having their ECB National Club Championship quarter-final with Teddington on Sunday, Cally will hope that Penzance have their eyes elsewhere.
Although they have an 11-point lead over Hayle, who they were due to meet last Saturday, Callington have bolstered their ranks this week with the signing of former Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg.
Wagg, now 40, enjoyed a superb professional career and was Shropshire’s professional in both 2021 and 2022.
He will bat in the middle order and send down a mix of left-arm swing and spin depending on the conditions.
He has been signed to share the pro duties with Hampshire’s Ian Holland who has been starring for Hampshire in the recent County Championship games.
The rest of the side is similar to normal although director of cricket Joe White is back after being away with work for several weeks.
CALLINGTON v Penzance: Aidan Libby, Ryan Brown, Liam Lindsay, Ollie Allsop, Graham Wagg, Luke Brenton (capt), Nick Parker, Joe White, Ben Ellis, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Harry Sawyers.
WERRINGTON welcome Camborne having had their last two games washed out by the weather.
Before that they had won four of their previous five games, the defeat coming by just one run against Wadebridge back on July 8.
They have a 30-point lead over Hayle so should be able to enjoy the rest of their season without too much pressure, and with the chance of finishing in the top five.
They are level on points with Camborne and are just nine behind Helston in fifth.
Camborne ran out winners in the reverse fixture back in June, so Werrington will be keen to put the record straight.
Tron captain Nick Lawson is without all-rounder Ben Smeeth who has to work, but are otherwise at full strength.
WERRINGTON v Camborne: John Moon, Sam Hockin, Adam Hodgson, Tom Lyle, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, Sam Willis, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
LANHYDROCK will need a remarkable set of results to maintain their second-tier status having already faced most of the sides around them twice.
Last Saturday they were due to host fellow strugglers Grampound Road, but have an altogether different task this weekend when they visit leaders Falmouth.
Falmouth, Paul and Truro are in a three-way battle to go back to the top flight, meaning the hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways after last week’s cancellation.
Lanhydrock have punched above their weight in County Division One since 2017, and have a knack of pulling out a result when required, Trescobeas would be the perfect place to do it.
LANHYDROCK at Falmouth: James Starkie-Old, Siam Juntakereket, Jamie Eldridge, Ben Attfield, Christian James, Simon Benney (capt, wkt), Jack Trethewey, Jasper Heaver, Ruben Turner, Brian Barnicoat, Luke Sleeman.
DIVISION TWO EAST
HOLSWORTHY are right in the mix for a first ever promotion into County Division One, but the Trees have an awkward derby date at Bude.
The two sides have met twice this season with Holsworthy coming out on top on both occasions, so the motivation for the Seasiders to get one back will be high.
The visitors travel with a full strength team which bats all the way down and has seven or eight bowling options.
Bude’s batting is far from at full strength with opener Wayne Adams and middle-order players Matt Whitefield and Tom Lush all missing, but opener Matt Hookway is recalled to partner James Sharman who is also available again.
Matt Mansbridge will keep wicket and bat in the top four, while youngster Ryan Chalkley also comes back.
BUDE v Holsworthy: James Sharman, Matt Hookway, Warren Rumble (capt), Matt Mansbridge, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Williams, Harry Dymond, Ryan Chalkley, James Turner, Mark Whitefield, Brett Hunter.
HOLSWORTHY at Bude: Jack May, Matt Shepherd, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Jack Greening, Ryan Walter (capt), Aiden Gerry, Brendan Harris, Dan Smith, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Rob Mitchell, Graham Wild.
IT’S also derby day at St Minver as they look to halt Wadebridge Seconds’ recent fine form.
The two sides have a long history against each other with plenty of players turning out for each club over the years.
St Minver are solidly in mid-table following promotion while the Bridge are fourth, 23 points adrift of leaders St Blazey with a game in-hand.
ST MINVER v Wadebridge Seconds: Ben Hawken, Antony Ash, Ben Lamb, Keron Persaud, Alek Gill (cape), Rob Hawken, Tom Preston-Evans (wkt), Steve Meneer, Kieran Gill, Dean Jeffery, Josh Sanders.
SOUTH Petherwin can ill-afford any slip-ups when winless Luckett make the short trip over to Kennards House.
Petherwin are just three points ahead of second bottom Menheniot-Looe having played a game more.
They also have to do without opener Mike Bolt (away) and key all-rounder Sam Pengelly (work).
SOUTH PETHERWIN v Luckett: Tom Rickard, Adrian Warne, Andrew Brenton, Paul Clements, Jacob Masters (capt), Phil Pridham, Billy Martin, Adrian Clements, Ollie Peterson, Kevin Horrell, AN OTHER.
SOUTH Petherwin will hope Werrington Seconds can do them a favour when the Tron visit Menheniot-Looe.
Werrington are in mid-table but have seen five of their 15 games cancelled, and have won five and lost five of their other ten.
Menheniot have won just three times but are in the mix to survive, although if three go down due to two East clubs from County Division One being likely to relegated, they will find themselves in trouble.
Werrington are close to full strength with the exception of all-rounder Mark Hodgson.
Darren Webber is due to make his first appearance of the season in the seconds having missed much of the campaign.
WERRINGTON SECONDS at Menheniot-Looe: Rob May, Marley May, Hugh Tomkinson, Toby Ward, George Rickard, Dan Howgill, James Adams, Darren Webber, Rob Dymond (capt, wkt), Keith Maynard, Jason Seldon.
TINTAGEL can enjoy a stress-free end to the season, but they will hope to produce a shock when second-placed Callington Seconds are in town.
Cally are just four points adrift of St Blazey, meaning there is everything to play for in the final third of the campaign.
Tintagel’s hopes have been severely dented by the absence of skipper Ryan Pooley due to injury, while Gyles Reynolds is also still missing.
However opening batsman Tom Parsons is back from injury and will partner stand-in captain Matt Jolliffe.
Bowlers Harry Daly and Frank Page are named in the team as they look to balance the side created by Pooley’s injury. He normally bats at four and bowls nine overs.
Callington are close to full strength and will start as favourites.
TINTAGEL v Callington Seconds: Tom Parsons, Matt Jolliffe (capt), Jordan Burnard, Adrian Pooley, Sam Abbott (wkt), Jordan Blanchard, Callum Flew, Dan Jn Baptiste, Matt Pethick, Harry Daly, Frank Page.
CALLINGTON SECONDS at Tintagel: Toby May (capt), Toby Beresford-Power, Richard Brown, Chris Simpson, Peter Tancock, Ben Allsop, Mohammad Durrani-Zubair (wkt), George Wilkinson, Jim Shorten, Spencer Ham, Spencer Whatley.
The other game in the division is the always hotly-contested clash between St Austell Seconds and St Blazey at Wheal Eliza.
There is no love lost between the two clubs which are separated by less than five miles, and with Blazey going for promotion, tensions are likely to be high.
DIVISION THREE EAST
IF THREE teams go down then Launceston could do with some wins in the coming weeks, starting with a visit from promotion-hopefuls Grampound Road Seconds.
The Road are in the mix to go straight back up and won a high-scoring reverse fixture back in May by three wickets.
Launceston, who are just 15 points clear of third bottom Pencarrow, are missing opening bowlers Ryan Hodge and James Law as well as long-term absentee Shane Davey, which means the long batting line-up will have to do much of the work.
Launceston will also hope that leaders Callington Thirds can do them a favour when they visit neighbours Saltash St Stephens.
Saltash have struggled in recent weeks, but did beat Grampound Road Seconds last time out thanks to a superb individual performance from Lawrence Marsh.
If he plays the majority of the final seven games, they could well survive.
Cally name a strong side despite missing skipper Alex Robinson, with Charlie Coates standing in.
They are in pole position to win the division, but consistency in selection will go a long way to determining what happens.
Other fixtures (1pm): Boconnoc v St Neot, Ladock v Tideford, Newquay 2 v Roche 2, Pencarrow v St Austell 3.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
LEADERS Werrington Thirds have had the last two weekends off, and they are due to return to action down at St Blazey Seconds.
Blazey have been in good form in recent weeks, and with four first choice players missing, they will have to play well to win.
Launceston Seconds also have an awkward trip when they visit in-form St Stephen.
The village side are a tough proposition at the Recreation Ground and will hope to break into the top four before the season ends.
St Minver Seconds make the long, long trip to Buckland Monachorum for a mid-table clash.
Other fixtures (1pm): Bugle v Wadebridge 3, Grampound Road 3 v Menheniot-Looe 2, Lanhydrock 2 v Liskeard.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
BUDE Seconds are right in the promotion mix once more after their recent victory over Tintagel and Newquay Thirds’ nine wicket defeat at Holsworthy where they picked up just a point.
The Seasiders are now level on points with Newquay, albeit having played a game more, but with two still to meet later in the season, it’s all to play for.
Bude’s task this weekend is a trip to St Austell Fourths, who are often much stronger at home, while Newquay head to their Roche counterparts.
Leaders Duloe have a 30-point cushion on their nearest challengers and they host Gunnislake who are enjoying a good season following promotion.
Werrington Fourths were able to play last Sunday as they beat Roche Thirds, and they face another Clay Country side when Foxhole visit tomorrow.
Holsworthy Seconds and their Tintagel counterparts were both hoping to be up and around the top, but although Holsworthy are creeping towards mid-table, Tintagel need to win at least four of their final eight games to survive, and sit bottom of the table.
They meet at Stanhope Park in a big game for the visitors.
South Petherwin Seconds are likely to finish halfway up. They will back themselves to come out on top when they visit Wenmouth to tackle St Neot Seconds, who are second bottom.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Launceston Seconds and Luckett Seconds were due to meet last weekend before the rain put pay to that, and they face off again later.
With a seven-team division and playing each team three times, it throws up several strange fixture patterns, and on Saturday it’ll be Luckett who host.
Both teams are behind the chasing pack, but Launceston could be in and amongst the two if they can string a couple of wins together.
With the first and second teams struggling for players at the moment due to various reasons, skipper Kevin Worth will hope they can grind out some results in the coming weeks as they look to close the eight-point gap to Boconnoc Seconds who have the weekend off.
Leaders Saltash St Stephens Seconds are on their travels when they make the short trip to their Tideford counterparts, while bottom side Menheniot-Looe Thirds travel to Lanhydrock Thirds at Bodmin College.